Unrest in Minnesota about the killing of George Floyd has captured national headlines this week.
Floyd died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video. Derek Chauvin, the officer identified in the video, was fired Tuesday and arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder.
Floyd’s death and subsequent riots in Minneapolis, plus the recent killings of Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Arbery, has prompted social media discussions of race in America.
Many athletes across the country spoke out via social media about these incidents, and the outcry for justice extended to South Carolina’s sports figures.
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley tweeted Wednesday about Floyd’s death, sharing a picture of Floyd and writing, “When will this deep rooted racism stop?!! More senselessness all because the color of his skin. The time is long overdue to DO (BETTER)!”
Former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore, who currently serves as the Gamecocks’ director of player development, shared his thoughts, too.
“The guys you root for come from those same neighborhoods where police brutality is expected on a daily basis. Remember that during your tailgate,” Lattimore tweeted Friday afternoon.
Lattimore and his wife said they were were subjected to a scary interaction in March with police in Nebraska.
Lattimore’s wife, Miranda Lattimore, tweeted in March that the two were stopped for speeding and then patted down, separated and interrogated. She said she and Marcus were held there for an hour before being issued a speeding ticket and allowed to go. Marcus tweeted after the incident that the police had accused them of trafficking drugs.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who heads into his junior year next fall, shared his thoughts on the incident and unrest in Minneapolis.
Lawrence tweeted Friday: “There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change.
“I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still “explaining” it — check your heart and ask why.”