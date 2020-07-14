Source: Braves agree to deal with Puig
ATLANTA — Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not official until Puig passes a physical.
The agreement helps the Braves address a depth problem in their outfield.
Puig hit a combined .267 with 24 homers and 84 RBIs for Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019. He also stole 19 bases. The 29-year-old was the last big-name free agent from the offseason who had not signed with a team.
SEC delaying start of some fall sports
The Southeastern Conference is postponing the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least the end of August because of COVID-19.
The league says that provides more time to prepare for a safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline. The decision includes all exhibition and non-conference games.
Each school will be responsible for any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponement.
The league hasn’t made any announcement on the football season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have opted to only play conference games.
Source: Chiefs, Jones agree to $85M extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million on Tuesday, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches.
The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the extension.
The two sides had been working on an extension since last year. But they were never very close, even when Jones showed his displeasure by skipping the entirety of the offseason program — including the mandatory summer minicamp.
Source: Browns, Garrett closing in on extension
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are closing in on a contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and one of the NFL's top edge rushers, and the team could have the deal completed in the next day or so, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.
NFL Network reported the extension could be for five years and $125 million, which would make Garrett the league's highest-paid defensive player. The Browns have been discussing the extension with Garrett and his representatives for months.
Eagles sign Peters, moving him to guard
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal and plan to use him at right guard.
The 38-year-old Peters enters his 17th season in the NFL and 12th in Philadelphia. He’ll replace three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles tendon last month and will miss the season.
Peters has started 201 games in his career, including six playoff games. He played right tackle one season in Buffalo before switching to the left side in 2006.
Florida AD tested positive for coronavirus
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said Tuesday during a Zoom call with reporters that he tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Stricklin says he was initially mad at himself after the diagnosis because “I thought I was being careful.” He said he had about 48 hours where he felt really crummy and probably another three or four days where he didn’t feel like doing much before going back to normal.
Stricklin said he quarantined for 10 days after the test results and emphasized the importance of "wearing the masks and physical distancing.”
Kings' Barnes says he has coronavirus
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings became the latest NBA player to reveal that he has coronavirus, making the announcement Tuesday and saying he has hopes to join his team at the league’s restart later this summer.
Barnes is the only player who has started all 64 of the Kings’ games this season. To extend that streak, he’ll need to be cleared and arrive at Walt Disney World before Sacramento’s season resumes with the first of its eight seeding games on July 31 against San Antonio.
The league said Monday that 19 players tested positive during in-market testing after July 1, those tests being done before teams began arriving at Disney on July 7. Based on the timetable Barnes used in his message, it’s likely that he was one of those 19 players in the NBA’s latest count.
Candace Parker, daughter a 'package deal' in bubble
Candace Parker and her 11-year-old daughter are braving the start of an unprecedented WNBA season together in Florida.
The Los Angeles Sparks All-Star knows it’s a calculated risk to stay in the coronavirus hot spot, where all 12 teams will play games in the WNBA “bubble” of Bradenton.
“We’re a package deal,” said Parker, who arrived with Lailaa for training camp at the IMG Academy last week for a season that starts July 25. “One GM in the NBA said this can be the greatest of ideas, going to the bubble, or it can be catastrophic.
The league allowed players to take their children with them to stay inside the bubble. Players can have a caretaker to help with daily duties.