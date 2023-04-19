Sophia Somaini is the backbone of the Ninety Six girls soccer team.
She leads the Wildcats in goals (13), she leads them in assists (6) and she’s taken the most shots on her team as well (72).
Her numbers show her value to the team, but Somaini isn’t one to take all the credit.
She attributes a lot of her success to her team.
“The team is very important,” Somaini said. “Playing with them last year kind of helped us build up for this year because we know each other and we’re getting closer and they help us support each other on and off the field.”
Despite her humility, it’s hard to ignore how big of a piece she is for Ninety Six. So far this season, Somaini has scored 43.3% of the Wildcats’ total goals. Add in her assists, and she has played a part in 63.3% of Ninety Six goals.
She plays up top, usually getting the most chances at scoring, but that’s not any coincidence, that’s by design.
She’s taken a step up from her freshman season, being more aggressive on the pitch and improving her speed.
And most importantly, she’s quickly become a leader.
“She’s gone from being a part of our team to being a leader of our team in who everybody relies on,” Ninety Six head coach Kayla Duncan said.
“Every play is going to go through Sophia, we’re going to look for Sophia and part of that is because she takes everything we ask her to do and she does it and she doesn’t just try, she makes sure at practice that she gets it right.”
Somaini’s leadership has been greatly needed for a Ninety Six team that’s been bitten by the injury bug this season. Ninety Six has suffered three season-ending injuries plus another four players who are battling injuries.
Has Somaini and the Wildcats let it affect them? Not really.
After dropping their first four games, Ninety Six has now won six out of its last seven matches with Somaini scoring 10 of her 13 goals in those contests.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries and I feel like we’ve tried not to let it affect us and we’ve kind of worked around them,” Somaini said. “It kind of is different, but we’ve learned how to adjust and work together and trust each other and it ends up working in the end.”
And when she’s not scoring goals, she’s always the first one to congratulate a teammate when they score.
That positivity, the standard she sets on the pitch and her unrelenting leadership bleed over into practice as well, according to Duncan and assistant coach Greg Spearman.
Duncan says Somaini always asks extra questions and puts in the extra work. Spearman says her work ethic has been one of her biggest improvements from last season.
She presents an example for her teammates, an example she doesn’t realize she brings every day to the pitch.
“I don’t think she even knows that she has it. I think she’s such a silent, humble leader that she’s just instilled to do the right thing and she just does it,” Duncan said.
“She doesn’t understand what she’s doing because it’s just ingrained, that’s just who she is, that’s who she wants to be. She’s got dreams and hopes and goals and she plans to achieve them.”
Going into the final stretch of the season, have a challenging road ahead of them. The Wildcats will be battling a pair of high-caliber teams in Mid-Carolina and Dixie before entering postseason play.
Ninety Six has already faced a ton of tests this season, but with Somaini on the pitch, the Wildcats can continue to win. And while scoring all of these goals is fun for Somaini, she also wants her teammates to have the same success.
“It helps me want to get our teammates to feel the same way, so when they score a goal, to have the same enthusiasm,” Somaini said.
“Overall, it feels good to be the leader and for them to look up to, but you also want to make sure that each one of your teammates are getting the same opportunity.”