Bold favors the brave and Peter Russell proved it.
As he was being honored on senior night, the Greenwood public address announcer read out his favorite memory — beating Laurens every year. Coming into Wednesday's matchup the Eagles had not lost a match to their region rivals, but as Russell crossed the yellow and black "G" at J.W. Babb Stadium during halftime, the game was still tied.
A mere 10 minutes later, Russell ensured that Laurens would not beat Greenwood during his tenure, heading in a low cross into the back of the net. The goal sparked a strong second half for the Eagles as they defeated the Raiders 2-0.
"Some things never change, it's always Laurens," Russell said. " … I saw the ball coming in and it was waist high and I was like, 'This is for playoffs.' I had to make a play. I just dove for it because I can head the ball in all right. I just flicked it and just prayed. It ended up working out."
Russell's goal highlighted a more intense effort from Greenwood in the second half. Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said the team came out slow in the first half, failing to create much offense.
"We just needed to play our game," Sorrow said. "We made a few tweaks at halftime, but we didn't get much time to talk with them after the first half because of our senior night. I think they adjusted fairly well. We came out in the second half with a lot more intensity than we did in the first half and it paid off. Still, I feel like we left a lot on the field."
The lack of offensive production put pressure on Greenwood's defense and goalkeeper, Beatty Murray. Murray made key saves in the first half to keep the game scoreless including one from inside the 18-yard box.
"I don't know where we'd be without Beatty Murray," Sorrow said. "He's a brick wall back there. He's who we need back there and he's a good leader for our team."
With the win, Greenwood is now tied for third in the region with four matches left in the season. The Eagles will have their final home game of the season on Friday when they host Eastside.
"We are right now tied for third with Greer and I anticipate we are going to get that spot," Sorrow said. "We are not done playing and we are not done playing our best game."
