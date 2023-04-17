SALUDA — Sophia Somaini has been scoring goals in pivotal moments all season for Ninety Six, and Monday evening, she delivered once again.

Each of the sophomore’s goals against Saluda proved to be more critical than the last, posting all of the Wildcats’ goals. Somaini scored three for the Ninety Six girls soccer team, earning her first hat trick of the season in a 3-1 win over Saluda.

