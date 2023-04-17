SALUDA — Sophia Somaini has been scoring goals in pivotal moments all season for Ninety Six, and Monday evening, she delivered once again.
Each of the sophomore’s goals against Saluda proved to be more critical than the last, posting all of the Wildcats’ goals. Somaini scored three for the Ninety Six girls soccer team, earning her first hat trick of the season in a 3-1 win over Saluda.
“My girls never quit, they work hard no matter what, but it was a little bit of a slower day, so we got some things to work on tomorrow,” Ninety Six coach Kayla Duncan said. “I just love that the girls trust her (Somaini), she trusts herself when we use her as a weapon on the field.”
When things were dicey late, that trust was instilled in her — and she came through big. After Saluda’s Yatziri Reyes Costeno goal cut the deficit to one earlier in the second half, Somaini knocked in a goal in the 70th minute to give the Wildcats some breathing room.
That goal complimented her scores in the 10th and 34th minute, with the first coming on a one-on-one chance and the second on a corner kick.
“It definitely solidified the game, it’s what gave us the control, the hope to finish the game out,” Duncan said of Somaini’s third goal.
However, scoring didn’t always come so easy for the Wildcats, as the Tigers had a stellar back four protecting.
Although Ninety Six brought the pressure and kept the ball on Saluda’s half of the field most of the evening, the Tigers did an excellent job of kicking balls away when the Wildcats got up close in the box.
This took some weight off Saluda goalkeeper Yaretzi Lopez Reyes’ shoulders in what was an already busy game for her.
“She (Reyes) played a really nice game, she really watched and she communicated well with the back four,” Saluda coach Jennifer Wingate said. “The back four really did a good job of overlapping each other, getting to the ball and really getting in front of the ball.”
With the loss, the Tigers drop to 2-4 in the region with a pair of region games on the horizon, including a rematch against the Wildcats next Monday. As for Ninety Six, it advances to 5-1 in region and 6-5 overall, and has now won five straight.
The Wildcats will hit the road once again Thursday to take on non-region foe Dixie.
“I’m real excited to watch how we play against Dixie, how we play against Mid-Carolina, we have Saluda one more time between that, but just for playoff sake, to see what quality they’re gonna put on the field,” Duncan said.
