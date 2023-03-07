Bailey and Jess Burt are a lot of different things together.
In the classroom, they’re classmates.
Day-to-day, they’re identical twins.
But on the rugby pitch, they’re “smash” and “dash.”
“I’m more of a hit as hard as I can, physical kind of player and (Jess) has the speed, the fast feet and the little movements that just, I mean, she’s gone,” Bailey said. “She’s got the endurance. I’m there for the strength and the hitting.”
The Burt twins are two of Lander women’s rugby’s top players — and their accolades show for it. They were named NIRA All-Americans in January and played on the Team USA U23 team last summer.
Jess and Bailey are a duo that’s inseparable — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We’ve always known that we wanted to stay together in athletics whether that was soccer or rugby and then we fell in love with rugby, it was like ‘Well, there’s nobody else I’d rather have next to me on the pitch than her,” Bailey said.
But rugby wasn’t their first love. It was soccer.
The Burt twins played soccer together for 12 years, but after some convincing from their high school’s rugby coach, they tried it their junior year of high school.
They fell in love with it, and when they fell in love with it, they got good at it — fast.
So fast they caught the attention of D-3 Colby-Sawyer in New Hampshire, where Lander coach Ken Pape was head coach in 2018. After some time at Colby-Sawyer, Bailey and Jess decided to transfer to Lander.
Why?
Pape was going there.
“They were actually instrumental in bringing eight other athletes with them,” Pape said. “I talked to (Jess and Bailey) and said ‘Hey, this is where I’m going’ and they were all there. I didn’t tell them they had to come, they wanted to come, and we are forever bonded by that.”
Since being under the twins, former women’s rugby coach Buck Billings and Pape, the Bearcats have gone to impressive heights in the program’s young history.
Just last year, Lander won the South Carolina collegiate sevens tournament, beating the likes of South Carolina, Clemson and Coastal Carolina. This past fall, the Bearcats went 7-4 in their 15’s season.
Now, Lander and the twins are looking forward to starting yet another sevens season starting March 19 at The Mount 7’s Tournament in Maryland.
“I’ve never been a fan of 15’s, I play it because I love rugby. Sevens is one of the most exciting and thrilling seasons. It’s just so much more creative and fluid than 15’s,” Jess said.
For the twins, the start of a new season presents another opportunity to play rugby, a sport they’ve grown to love. But one of the most enticing aspects of lining up on the rugby pitch for Bailey and Jess isn’t just the exciting plays.
And it’s not just the smashing and the dashing.
It’s playing it with each other.
“I couldn’t imagine getting to this level without my support around the biggest supporter, definitely Coach (Pape, too), but it’s gotta be (Jess),” Bailey said. “I wouldn’t have enjoyed this summer, I wouldn’t have pushed as hard as I had if I didn’t have her by my side, traveling together, playing together.
“There’s nothing like having your best friend playing on the field with you.”