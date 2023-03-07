Jess
Buy Now

Lander senior Jess Burt, center, wraps up a ball carrier in a Bearcats’ women’s rugby match.

 PHOTOs COURTESY OF LANDER ATHLETICS

Bailey and Jess Burt are a lot of different things together.

In the classroom, they’re classmates.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags