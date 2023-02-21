GREENVILLE — For the first two and a half minutes of play, neither team could find the bottom of the net. That was until Jamarri Norman hit a runner in the paint to get the scoring going for Calhoun Falls.

The only problem was Christ Church answered immediately, and on the next possession and the possession after that, rattling off 16 straight points before Calhoun Falls could answer.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags