GREENVILLE — For the first two and a half minutes of play, neither team could find the bottom of the net. That was until Jamarri Norman hit a runner in the paint to get the scoring going for Calhoun Falls.
The only problem was Christ Church answered immediately, and on the next possession and the possession after that, rattling off 16 straight points before Calhoun Falls could answer.
By the end of the first quarter, Christ Church led the Calhoun Falls boys basketball team by 11, eventually claiming the third-round matchup 68-44.
"I'm proud of them," Blue Flash coach Shawn Turman said. "We made it this far with five varsity players and three jayvee players. We only play with eight. We just couldn't get over the hump. They got out hot, and we couldn't recover."
Shooting isn't normally a problem for Calhoun Falls, but on Tuesday, the Flashes struggled to get consistent open looks along the perimeter, usually settling for a long or contested jumper. When it tried to go inside, Calhoun Falls was met with forwards Reid Hipp, Adam Brown and most notably 7-foot Jordan Butler.
The Flashes' all-state trio of Da'Quean Lewis, Ty Turman and Trey Sutton, which came into the game averaging 57.5 points, scored just 31 points.
"Personally, I think we were intimidated by their size," Turman said. "We couldn't shoot over them. They were timid to a point, then we started doing things that were out of character, like pulling up long jump shots that we normally don't take to try to compensate for what they had inside."
Lewis led the trio with 16 points.
Defensively, the plan was to force the Cavaliers to shoot, but they drilled open opportunities. DJ Harvey finished with a game-high 28 points, drilling five 3s in the win. Calhoun Falls made just two 3s the entire game.
Butler, who is the 1A Player of the Year and is a four-star committed to Missouri, finished with 18 points.
"We were going to play man and do the best we could," Turman said. "Their guards shot the ball better than I anticipated."
