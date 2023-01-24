With only a few days until Signing Day on Feb. 1, a number of Lakelands players have made their commitments to play football at the next level.
Greenwood’s Josiah Jeffery and Emerald’s Bradlee Jones were among the first in the area to announce their commitment. Jeffery is the first and only player to sign with a team, as he signed with Syracuse on Jan. 3.
Jones, however, has been committed to The Citadel since September.
Over last weekend, a few other Lakelands standouts also committed. A’Chean Durant of McCormick announced Sunday he is taking his talents to Benedict College, choosing the Tigers over offers from Presbyterian, Anderson, Army and Navy.
Emerald’s K.J. Morton also committed over the weekend, announcing on Facebook he plans to attend Limestone. He also had offers from Newberry and Presbyterian.
Emerald defensive back Kareem Goode announced his plans last Friday to play college ball at Newberry, choosing the Wolves over North Greenville.
Joining Morton at Limestone will be Abbeville’s Ty Cade, as he announced his commitment earlier this month. Cade picked the Saints over Newberry and North Greenville.
There are many other Lakelands players with offers who have yet to announce a commitment.
Lakelands Player of the Year Jaylen Foster has offers from Georgia State and Army after a fantastic season at Emerald. Saluda standout Tyleke Mathis has offers from Anderson, Benedict, Limestone, Newberry and Lenoir-Rhyne.
Saluda teammates Gage Rinehart and Jabori Brown also have a few college offers. Rinehart has the option to choose from Erskine, Presbyterian, Brevard and D-3 Greensboro College in North Carolina. Brown has an offer from Brevard.
Ninety Six’s Martavis “Chico” Mason has offers from Carson-Newman and a couple of NAIA schools in Culver-Stockton in Missouri and St. Andrews in North Carolina. Mason also has a wrestling offer from St. Andrews.
Javario Tinch of Abbeville has been offered by The Citadel, Newberry, North Greenville, Limestone, Georgetown, Anderson, Dartmouth and junior college Butler. Tinch also has a basketball offer from Penn State-Greater Allegheny.
Emerald’s Ean Ryans has an offer from North Greenville while fellow Viking LeBoris Warren has an offer from Presbyterian.
Kendall Barr from Abbeville has an offer from Gordon State in Georgia and a pair of preferred walk-on offers from Lenior-Rhyne and North Greenville. Abbeville teammate Zay Rayford also has a PWO offer from Lenior-Rhyne.
