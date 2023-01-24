IMG_0509.jpg
McCormick running back A’Chean Durant poses in his new Benedict uniform. Durant announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday.

 SUBMITTED

With only a few days until Signing Day on Feb. 1, a number of Lakelands players have made their commitments to play football at the next level.

Greenwood’s Josiah Jeffery and Emerald’s Bradlee Jones were among the first in the area to announce their commitment. Jeffery is the first and only player to sign with a team, as he signed with Syracuse on Jan. 3.

