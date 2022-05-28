In 2017, Troy Louis and his wife, Cole, decided to pack up their life in Illinois and head to the South, scouting out most of the Southeast before settling on building a house on Lake Greenwood.
After living in Greenwood for less than six months, Cole decided to implement an idea she and Louis had shared for years — opening an ice cream boat that moved along Lake Greenwood, selling ice cream and pizza to boaters on the lake.
After that initial success, the Louis family began intertwining their love of the lake with several businesses, all of which spawned from the ice cream boat.
“We lived on a lake prior to moving here, and the summers were too short,” Troy said. “We wanted to go somewhere that we could have a little more time on the lake. Something clicked in our minds. Why couldn’t we turn what we love into something that we do for a living?”
The first expansion from the ice cream boat cam in 2018 in the form of the Jungle Float, something Troy learned about on his trip to Lake Norman.
The Jungle Float is basically a floating jungle gym that has a slide, rope swing, multiple platforms to jump off into the water and two trampolines that users can jump off for better jumps into the water.
“I looked it up and said, ‘Man, that is really unique and would be something super cool to have on our lake,’” Troy said. “It was a process to get it, but we are thankful we did. It’s made Skipper’s sort of a destination. The next closest one is in Myrtle Beach. It’s that entertainment feel that is close to home for the lake community.”
The Jungle Float opens Sunday.
Jet ski rentals quickly followed the Jungle Float addition, while Skipper’s, the Louis’ restaurant and convenience store that is on the lake, also started in 2018. Skipper’s is the base of operations for all the different businesses the Louises run.
“We added (the Jungle Float and jet ski rentals), and said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have a food option to go with this?’” Troy said. “It ended up stumbling onto Skipper’s. We were able to do the one-stop shop there.”
After more than 100 requests, they added pontoon rentals. They bought a couple of pontoons the first year, but now the fleet has expanded to nine pontoons and four jet skis. The pontoons and jet skis can be rented off the Skipper’s website, while food can also be ordered on the website.
“For me, I’ve never worked harder physically in my life, but I’ve never felt so rewarded in my life, not just financially but through the people we meet and just seeing people smile when they come to have a meal with us,” Troy said. “There’s just something about it.”
On Sunday, Skipper’s will celebrate Memorial Day with Widow Lake, starting at 2 p.m. This is the third year in a row the band will kickoff the summer for Skipper’s.
Deejay Jeff Jackson will be the entertainment on July Fourth, while a third band will play on Labor Day.
“The holiday itself brings in the business,” Troy said. “We’re so grateful that we have the customer base and following that we have, that we want to do something as a thank you for our customers. We thought bringing entertainment in and (for) the Fourth of July, our firework show has grown every year. This year, we hope to make it an even bigger one.”