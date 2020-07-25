The VELUX Skylights Southern Regional Water Ski Championships continued Saturday with jump and trick events.
The competition brought more than 250 water skiers from South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and Mississippi. Many world record holders and national champions competed in the four-day event, as well as two days of competition in the junior division.
Competitors in the Southern Regional qualified through local tournaments. They vied for qualification to the national championships, which will be Aug. 4-8 in Zachary, Louisiana.
The Southern Regional will continue this morning at 501 Callison Road in Bradley.