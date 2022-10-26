Abbeville has been absolutely dominant in region play this year.
And wingback Jamal Marshall has been a large proponent of that — especially in Week 7 against Chesnee.
The senior Panther ran for 76 yards on six carries and a touchdown in his team’s 49-0 win. For his performance, Marshall, and three other Lakelands standouts, were honored at Monday night’s Greenwood Touchdown Club meeting at the Main Event.
Along with Marshall’s Week 7 offensive player of the week honors, Ware Shoals’ Daniel Beaver was named the Week 7 defensive player of the week. Against a highly-regarded Christ Church team, Beaver totaled three total tackles, six assists and two tackles for loss.
On the season, the senior linebacker has garnered 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
As for Week 8, Greenwood’s David Whitener was chosen as the Touchdown Club’s Week 8 offensive player of the year. As a senior guard, he completed 51 of 52 blocking assignments in the Eagles’ contest against Westside.
Over the course of the season, Whitener has totaled 30 pancake blocks.
Lastly, Nazier Jones of Ninety Six took home Week 8 defensive player of the week honors after his performance against Liberty. The senior linebacker racked up 15 tackles and three tackles for loss. An impressive feat, but his season stats are even more impressive.
He has garnered 64 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pressures and a forced fumble through nine games this season.
The Lakelands FCA also honored Saluda junior Kenmane Brunson and Dixie junior Gallagher Slowtalker as its players of the year for their respective schools.
After honoring the players, the Touchdown Club welcomed in former NFL and Clemson lineman Joe Bostic.
Bostic discussed his time at Clemson and with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals in the late 1970s and 1980s. The third-round draft pick also gave Monday night’s honorees some advice.
“Play hard, play fast and have fun,” Bostic said. “If you play hard, it’s 110 percent, you play fast, you’re not worried about making mistakes, you’re just going and you do the best you can, let your eyes tell you where to go, what to do, sometimes you’re going to be going so fast, you make a mistake, but just go fast. And have fun. Go out there with a smile on your face.”
The Touchdown Club will host its last regular season meeting Monday, Nov. 7, as it will have former Clemson kicker Jad Dean as the meeting’s guest speaker.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
