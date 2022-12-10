Just more than a week ago, Ty Cade won a state championship with his Abbeville teammates.
Sure, it was one of his goals coming into the season, but this week, the senior still has unfinished business in Myrtle Beach.
“I’m very excited,” Cade said. “I can’t wait to go down there, make it a business trip, handle business.”
Cade and five other Lakelands football players will hit the field Saturday at the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, better known as the North-South game. The game brings in some of the best high school football players in South Carolina to showcase their talent each year.
Local players participating in this year’s game include Cade, Greenwood’s Josiah Jeffrey, Emerald’s Jaylen Foster, Abbeville’s Addison Nickles, Saluda’s Tyleke Mathis and McCormick’s A’Chean Durant.
Ve Morton of Greenwood was also selected to the North-South game, but won’t be able to play because of injury.
All six players will play on the North squad, which includes players from the upper half of the state. Foster is among the 88 players thrilled to play one last high school-level game this weekend.
“I’m excited to compete with some of the best players in the state to see how I compare to them,” Foster said in November. “I’m just ready to play.”
Although he’s listed as a defensive back, Foster will get some snaps at running back, along with Mathis and Durant. Greenwood coach Chris Liner adds even more of a Lakelands flare to the North, as he will coach running backs and call offensive plays on Saturday.
Gil Cade of Abbeville will join Liner as an assistant coach on the North squad.
“It’s an honor to be able to represent Greenwood High School and our coaches and our players and our community to work with some of the best players in the state, including one of our own in Josiah Jeffery,” Liner said.
Liner knows many North players and coaches he’ll be alongside with this week, whether it be from games, scrimmages or even childhood with Gil Cade.
But this year’s North-South game presents the Greenwood coach a unique opportunity to coach one of his players one last time in Jeffery.
“Having the chance to be with him one more time is really probably the most important thing to me because he’s one of us,” Liner said. “Knowing that Josiah’s gonna have an opportunity to have a heck of a lot of fun and get to play football, represent Greenwood High School one more time is really, really, really kind of icing on the cake.”
Nickles, the Class 2A Upper State Special Teams player of the year, will handle kicking duties for the North, and will compete for punting duties with Brody Tesimale of Catawba Ridge.
Mathis will play primarily at wide receiver, Durant is listed as a running back, Ty Cade will play at linebacker and Jeffery as a defensive back.
For many of the six, Ty Cade says they’ve known and played football with each other since they were kids.
“It’s really cool that we can be able to show our talent in bigger places instead of just down here in this small area,” Ty Cade said.
Emerald’s Don’Travis Jackson and Greenwood’s Kaleb Burton will participate in Friday’s Junior Showcase in Myrtle Beach. Both players will play for the Gray team in a 7-on-7, tug-of-war, bench, bag agility and obstacle course challenge.
It’ll be a week of fun for six of the best players in the Lakelands, but like Ty Cade said, it’s a business trip.
“(I want to) go down there, have great practices, meet a lot of people and talk to a lot of people, win the game and hopefully, scouts will look at me and I’ll be able to showcase my talent to the next level,” he said.