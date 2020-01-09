6 Lakelands teams in state hoops top 10
Six Lakelands basketball teams were named in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s top 10 rankings.
Emerald’s girls team stayed in the rankings with the No. 10 spot in Class 3A. The Vikings open region play against Mid-Carolina today. Saluda’s girls team is 7-1 this season and will start region play at home today against Silver Bluff.
In Class 1A, Dixie’s boys team is No. 7 and McCormick’s boys team is No. 8. McCormick’s girls team remains in the rankings at No. 6.
In Class 5A girls, three of Greenwood’s region opponents are in the top 10 in the state. T.L. Hanna is ranked second, Westside is No. 7 and J.L. Mann is No. 10.
Falcons’ Mularkey retires after 25 seasons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons tight end coach Mike Mularkey, the former Tennessee Titans coach, is retiring.
Mularkey’s retirement came after he returned for his second stint in Atlanta, lasting only one season, to cap 25 years of coaching. He also served as a head coach in Buffalo and Jacksonville. He was 36-53 in six seasons.
The 58-year-old Mularkey was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2008, quarterback Matt Ryan’s rookie season, to 2011. He returned to work on coach Dan Quinn’s staff last year.
Mississippi State hires Leach as coach
Mississippi State hired Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation’s quirkiest and most successful coaches from the Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, fired last week after two seasons.
Vikings’ Thielen questionable vs. 49ers
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been listed as questionable to play in the divisional round game Saturday at San Francisco because of an ankle injury that occurred in practice.
Thielen wore a wrap on his left ankle Thursday. He said he got tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday but declined to specify the nature or severity of the injury.
Thielen played in only eight full games during the regular season, limited by a hamstring injury he aggravated twice.
Browns meet with Vikings’ Stefanski
The Browns’ coaching search went back on the road Thursday.
The team is interviewing Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who took a break from playoff planning to meet with Cleveland’s group.
The Browns are scheduled to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.
Eagles fire 2 offensive coaches
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.
Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Thursday, one day after he said both coaches were returning.
Groh joined the Eagles as wide receivers coach in 2017 when the team won the Super Bowl. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after that season when Frank Reich left to become the head coach at Indianapolis.
NFL investigating Bills’ injury reporting
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL is looking into whether the Buffalo Bills violated league rules on reporting injuries in connection to defensive end Jerry Hughes revealing he played with torn wrist ligaments.
The league on Thursday notified the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America that it is standard policy to review what happened after being made aware of concerns raised earlier this week.