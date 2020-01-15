6 Lakelands teams in state hoops top 10
Six Lakelands basketball teams were named in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s latest top 10 rankings.
Emerald’s girls team remained in the No. 10 spot in Class 3A. The Vikings are 1-1 in region play. Saluda’s girls team is No. 5 in Class 2A. The Tigers are 9-1 this season and have won five consecutive games.
Abbeville’s boys team is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A. The Panthers are 7-4 overall and 1-1 in region play this season.
In Class 1A, McCormick’s boys team moved up one spot to No. 7. Dixie’s boys team dropped three spots to No. 10. McCormick’s girls team remains in the rankings but fell two spots to No. 8.
In Class 5A girls, three of Greenwood’s region opponents remained in the top 10 in the state. T.L. Hanna is ranked second, Westside is No. 6 and J.L. Mann is No. 9.
Panthers hiring Brady to run offense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not confirmed the move.
Brady worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.
The 30-year-old Brady will become the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.
Williamson to make debut next week
METAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson, the top choice in last summer’s NBA draft, is scheduled to make his regular season debut for the Pelicans on Jan. 22 when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs, Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday.
The former Duke star has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for his return calls for him to miss three more games, starting with Thursday night’s home game against Utah.
Twins, Donaldson agree to $92M deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal had not been announced. The contract includes a club option for a fifth season that would bring the total value to $100 million.
The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 split between Toronto and Cleveland to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for Atlanta last year. He earned $23 million on a one-year deal with the Braves, his lone season in the NL in a decade-long major league career.
Hudson joins Auburn as pitching coach
AUBURN, Ala. — Former major league pitcher Tim Hudson is Auburn’s new pitching coach.
Auburn announced Wednesday that Hudson will be a volunteer assistant and pitching coach for the program, where he once starred as a two-way player.
Hudson played 17 years in the major leagues with Oakland, Atlanta and San Francisco before retiring in 2015. He went 222-133 with a 3.48 ERA in his career and was a four-time All-Star.
Hudson was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Cardinals’ Fitzgerald returning next season
TEMPE, Arizona — Larry Fitzgerald didn’t keep the Arizona Cardinals waiting for long. One of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history isn’t done yet, returning for his 17th season with the franchise that drafted him in 2004.
After some speculation that the popular 36-year-old Fitzgerald might finally retire, the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contact that will keep him in the desert through 2020.