In the third and final set of their match against Eastern Kentucky, Erskine’s Olivia and Morgan Browne called a timeout. They had just given up a pair of points to go down 12-9 and needed a spark or they would lose their game and Erskine’s beach volleyball team would lose the match.
During the timeout, Olivia looked at her sister, smiled and proclaimed they were going to win.
“There’s nothing better than a three-set battle like that. Those are my favorite games in the world,” Olivia said. “I said ‘What a great opportunity. We are battling against an awesome team and playing well.’ I turned to her and said “We are going to win this game.’ You have to stay in it. We are so lucky to be healthy and have great bodies. We have to use every opportunity that we got. ‘Let’s push for this last set.’”
With all other games complete, all eyes were on the twins, and they delivered. The pair defeated Eastern Kentucky’s Shannon Stone and Hannah Keating 21-19 in overtime for the the pair’s fifth win of the season and gave Erskine its fifth team win of the season.
But the duo, who has played as the Fleet’s No. 1 pair in almost every single match since the start of the 2021 season, nearly didn’t make the almost 3,000-mile trip from the Pacific Northwest to Due West.
The Brownes grew up playing beach volleyball in Langley, British Columbia, the most southwestern province of Canada. Originally, they didn’t think they would be playing once they finished high school, so they started looking for colleges to attend. The closer they got to graduation, the more the pair decided they wanted a chance to play. They made a recruiting profile, where first-year coach Rachel Brubaker found the pair and offered to bring them to Due West.
“We had played beach volleyball since the eighth grade and didn’t really know if we wanted to play post secondary. Canada doesn’t have post secondary beach volleyball, so we just said let’s just go to school,” Oliva said. “Then we started really thinking about it and were like ‘ why don’t we give it a try?’ We made a recruiting profile and didn’t really think anything would come of it. Rachel (Brubaker) sent us an email. She said ‘would you guys want to come down to Due West, South Carolina?’ We said ‘Why not.’”
Langely is roughly 10 miles from the Canadian-U.S. border, so the sisters had been to the U.S. before, usually traveling to play beach volleyball once the snow and cold of winter would set in, but they had never been to the South.
Since joining the Fleet, the twins have played in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. They even got a chance to, in a way, to go to Disney World.
“We are very grateful that Rachel (Brubaker) works her butt off. She makes sure that we get to go places. We travel far and we play good teams,” Morgan said. “Sometimes you can look at other teams and they kind of just play in their area, and that is totally fine, but Rachel is like ‘You guys are going to play the best teams, and you’re going to work your butts off. That is the best thing for me. I love competing at that high level. I love challenging myself and I think that’s what makes our team so special.
“Like I say ‘America, home of the free. Land of the brave.’ We really get to go all over. ... I knew South Carolina existed, but I never thought I was going to get a chance to go here or go to Florida. We even got a chance to go to Disney World, well kind of. We got to go around it. It’s a little expensive to go in. I was like ‘Gee, I am so lucky I get to do this.”
The twins share a lot of similarities while they’re in the sand. They both wear the same sunglasses, share the same hair style and they wear similar numbers. Morgan wears the No. 24, while Olivia is No. 42. When playing in a match, the twins look identical, so if one is having a tough day, they can try to switch up positioning to try to steal a point or two.
“That flip number is really helpful, because sometimes teams really do mix us up,” Olivia said. “If I’m passing bad and I’m on the right, I can say ‘Morgan quick switch with me.’”
The pair got the idea of inverse numbers from the Nicole and Megan McNamara, who are also twins from Canada that played beach volleyball at UCLA before turning professional. Nicole wore 13, while Megan donned No. 31 for the Bruins.
“It also just feels cool to be kind of mirrored,” Morgan said. “That’s why we dress the exact same too, because we’re trying to use what advantages we have, because we’re pretty short. A lot of teams are bigger than us, so we’re trying to use every single skill and asset available to us to win.”
The twins only get to go back to Canada twice a year, during the month-long winter break and during the summer. Being nearly 3,000 miles from family can be tough, especially when closer families are able to go to various matches throughout the year. But the twins have been taken in by their teammates, spending breaks with their families.
“We’ve had families pretty much adopt us,” Olivia said. “We’re just so blessed that people have looked after us and invited us into their homes for breaks.”
But most importantly, they have each other.
“I think it’s given me and Olivia a lot of chances to grow, and most importantly, I’m here with my sister,” Morgan said. “I feel very lucky for the time spent here and I think it was definitely worth it, even though it is so far away from home.”