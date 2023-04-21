Abbeville softball has been rolling this year.
The Panthers are 14-5, are riding a five-game winning streak and have a solid chance to play for the region championship next week.
They’ve pitched well, played good defense and have hit the ball around the yard.
In the middle of this year’s success?
Garianna Burton and Lauryn Foster.
“They’ve both been good players for us for a long time,” Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. “Garianna has started every day since the seventh grade here, and Lauryn has started every day since she stepped on the Abbeville High campus. They play with a lot of emotion and they’re both extremely talented. They’re good at everything they want to be good at, there’s no question.”
The pair’s bond is what has lit the spark that has led Abbeville this season.
It started two years ago.
They knew of each other since Foster went to Dixie and Burton was starting at Abbeville, but everything changed when Foster transferred to Abbeville at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“It was kind of like we stayed in our own lanes until I came here,” Foster said. “We just connected. She jokes and laughs, I joke and laugh. We have the same sense of humor so it’s easier for us. We can joke on each other and not feel offended by it, and I think that’s a better connection (that she has) with anyone else on this team.”
Since then, they’ve been almost inseparable, even being mistaken for sisters multiple times.
For the first two years together, the pair roamed the outfield. Burton was in center while Foster was in left.
There were times a pitch was being thrown and they would be camped in left-center field finishing their conversations, but it was okay since they could track the ball down and make a throw from anywhere to catch a runner.
“She’s a person that makes me enjoy the sport more. I started to fall in love with the sport, but once I got into high school, not even about softball,” Foster said. “It’s about the connections I have with everyone I have on the team. Mine and hers is really strong, because we played on the same rec team, little All-Star teams; we just connected way back when.”
That changed a little this year when Foster moved from left into the infield, taking over as the Wildcats’ shortstop. But that bond is still ever present.
“I think we’re closer now than when I was in left field, because all I have to do is (turn around) and she’s looking at me,” Foster said.
That ability to have the freedom to express that bond comes from the fact that both players make a big impact on the game.
Both play premium defensive positions and play them at a high level. They bat in the top of the order, as Burton is the No. 2 hitter and Foster is No. 3.
They’re also the pair that keeps the spirits up in the dugout whether the game is going well or poorly.
“I feel like we create a lot of energy on the team,” Burton said. “Especially in the dugout, we’re the loudest two in the dugout. There’s sometimes that we’re just making up beats. I think we’re just out here to have a good time. When we’re up, the rest of the team is up.
“When we’re both up, I feel like it helps the team a lot because they look to us to bring the energy. When the rest of the team is down and out, we’re just ‘Oh well.’ We have to have that positive-carefree energy. And at the end of the day, we want to do well.”
The pair have combined to score 48 runs this year and drive in another 36. They have combined for 14 doubles, three home runs and are hitting .433.
“I feel like a lot of people think it’s a burden to have so much on them, but I feel like for us, it’s easy. I think it’s easy for us because we have each other,” Burton said. “I can share it with her, because if she’s down, I can pick her up, and if I’m down, she can pick me up.
“I feel like the team trusts us as leaders in a way, athletically and emotionally. They know that we have their backs.”