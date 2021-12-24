Jhalyn Shuler made a difference in the Coffeyville Community College football team’s rebuilding process. Now the Abbeville High School alum is going to another program that is trying to rebuild.
In 2019, The Red Ravens finished 4-7. They finished 6-2 in the fall of 2021, thanks to the contributions of the outside linebacker, who recently signed to play for University of South Florida.
South Florida hasn’t had a winning record in three years.
“They made it very obvious they wanted me at the school,” said Shuler, who had 35 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and half a sack in six games during the spring. “They’re trying to rebuild like we did at Coffeyville.”
In seven games this fall, he made 53 tackles, fourth on the team, and had one interception and one forced fumble. He ranked third in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference with 7.6 tackles per game. For the season, he tallied 88 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
He played to the passing side of the field because he was a “better pass coverage guy who can play out in space,” said Nick Dobler, Coffeyville defensive coordinator who coaches the linebackers. “He’s got strength. He’s got length. He’s got some long arms. Being tall and having long arms help him.”
Shuler had a career-high 10 tackles in each of the first two games and had nine stops twice.
“I was a lot more aggressive,” he said. “I hit harder and was being fast to the ball.”
On the outside, he covered tight ends to running backs, generally man to man. “It’s a challenge,” he said. “They are faster and shiftier.”
He forced a fumble on a kickoff with seconds remaining in the first half of the opener. Though Coffeyville recovered, there wasn’t any time on the clock to start a drive.
“It was a deep kick. Nobody blocked me,” he said. “It was probably one of the most violent collisions I was part of.”
His interception in the next game led to a Coffeyville field goal. “The quarterback threw a bad ball,” he said. “We were in a zone coverage. I was just covering my spot.”
Shuler will begin his Bulls career on Jan. 6 when he reports for the spring semester.