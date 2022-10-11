During the last couple of years, Emerald hadn’t had much success on the volleyball court.
With iffy records in 2020 and 2021, the Vikings haven’t reached the playoffs since 2019 — until this season.
October 11, 2022
With the team’s 3-0 win over Chester earlier this month, the Vikings clinched a postseason berth.
What’s one big reason behind Emerald’s success? D’Metria Jordan.
Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Jordan has emerged as a leader for Emerald. Through 17 matches, the junior has recorded 137 kills, 56 kills and 44 aces.
“She’s the leader on the court, so I wouldn’t want to do it without her,” Emerald coach Patricia Wirszyla said. “It’s just exciting to see them all work together under her guidance.”
For Jordan, playing volleyball at the level she does is simple.
“I just play the best game I can play,” Jordan said. “Playing my hardest, not getting down on myself, playing through everything.”
And it didn’t take long for Jordan to establish herself as a team leader.
In Emerald’s home match against Abbeville in August, the Vikings found themselves down 2-0 entering the third set. Then, Jordan came up with two key blocks that “totally changed the momentum of the game,” according to Wirszyla.
Emerald went on to defeat the Panthers, 3-2.
But Jordan couldn’t have done that and what she has done this season without her teammates.
“Being a part of this team is great,” Jordan said. “My coach, I love her to death, she’s the best. My teammates, I love them, too. Sometimes we can have hard times, but we get through it. They’re the best I could ever have.”
And that love is reciprocated.
“We’re super proud of her,” Wirszyla said. “I’m proud of her, the girls are proud of her, the parents, everyone, full support. She’s got a big support with her family. It’s great because it’s building the culture. This group here is really building the culture of our team, so it’s awesome.”
Jordan doesn’t just play for her teammates and coach, she also plays for her family, particularly her brothers. David and Bruce Johnson, two former Emerald football standouts, came a long way while donning the purple and gold, something Jordan wants to replicate.
“Playing on this court is great. My brothers used to go here and I feel like I’m doing it for my brothers,” Jordan said. “They made a big impact here and I just want to make an impact also.”
Now, the Vikings will lean on Jordan as they enter the playoffs later this month, and go into next season.
“It’s exciting, we came a long way from last year,” Wirszyla said. “We just continue to grow everyday. Along with (Jordan), I have six other juniors, so the end of this year is exciting and then just thinking about the possibilities next year.”
“She’s very encouraging… she’s growing into herself.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
