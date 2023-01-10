SALUDA — After her team's loss to Emerald, Saluda girls basketball coach Jeanette Wilder talked about how she needed more players to step up and score around star senior Jessica Means.
Wilder got her wish on Tuesday, as seven different Tigers finished with a made field goal in their 57-21 win against Abbeville.
"We talked about that tonight before and after the game. The other night, we had three scorers. Tonight we had seven scorers," Wilder said. "I told them before the game 'You have to be confident.' Having seven scorers, you double your scorers, which helps tremendously.
"Run the offense, but look to score, look to be more aggressive and take good shots. Look to rebound to try and get those put backs, and I think we did a much better job of that tonight."
The first quarter started the way most Saluda girls games start — with a heavy dose of Means taking over the game. The senior was dominant the opening eight minutes of the game scoring eight of the Tigers' 11 points, which included a couple of fastbreak layups.
But as any team does, Abbeville made an adjustment, moving to a box-and-one defense in an effort to slow the senior down, as a Panther was face-guarding Means for the rest of the game.
Earlier in the season, a box-and-one usually doomed the Tigers' offense, as players would try to force passes into Means, which would result in a turnover or a tougher shot. But Tuesday, Saluda's offense was rolling even with its senior getting denied touches.
The Tigers quickly sprinted out on a nine-point run in less than three minutes. The key was Jabria Brunson, who took command on offense by hitting a couple of shots in the run.
With other Tigers putting up shots and being aggressive, it allowed Means some openings in the paint to move without the ball and track for offensive rebounds. Overall, the senior finished with seven offensive boards in the win.
"Early on, the early girls were trying to force it (to Means). That's not what we want to do; we're not helping Jess out," Wilder said. "Jess is so athletic and can rebound because she's quick. I said 'We need you all to be aggressive and try to take the shots. She can get those rebounds and score on those put backs all day.'
"Tonight, I thought they did a really good job of moving the ball, trying to shift those other four girls, so that way when the shot goes up, Jess can get in there."
Means ended with a game-high 24 points while adding eight total rebounds and six steals. Ceddrianna Springs finished with nine and Brunson added seven points.
Tylea Martin was the lone Panther to crack double digits, finishing with 10 of her team's 21 points in the loss.
With the win, Saluda starts its region schedule 1-0, just as it did a year ago.
"Just to get that first game under your belt, I think is huge, 1-0 versus 0-1 is a big deal," Wilder said. "It sets the tone. ... It's big for us to get this first win because it makes a big difference going to these places like Newberry. You want to win those home games early, I think it created a lot of positivity for our team."
