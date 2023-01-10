SALUDA — After her team's loss to Emerald, Saluda girls basketball coach Jeanette Wilder talked about how she needed more players to step up and score around star senior Jessica Means.

Wilder got her wish on Tuesday, as seven different Tigers finished with a made field goal in their 57-21 win against Abbeville.

