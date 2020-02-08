Self wins ARCA race, edges Deegan
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Michael Self won the ARCA Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, edging rising star Hailee Deegan for his eighth victory in the feeder series over the last four years.
Self held off Deegan and Drew Dollar over the final four laps for his second win at the famed track in the last three years. He also won the ARCA opener in 2018.
Hunter Pence returning to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Former fan favorite Hunter Pence is returning to the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a contract that will give the young club a veteran presence in both the outfield and clubhouse in a season of big change ahead.
The Giants announced Friday night they signed Pence to a one-year, $3 million deal. He can also earn up to an additional $2.5 million in various roster and performance bonuses.
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Thursday he expected to make roster additions before early next week when the team begins spring training.
Former outfielder Echevarria dies
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria, who played seven seasons with three different teams, has died. He was 48.
Rutgers, where he set a career home run record that has since been broken, announced his death Saturday but didn’t provide further details.
MLB to stop promoting Waters’ music
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will not schedule any more advertising on its platforms promoting music artist Roger Waters.
The leadership of the Jewish advocacy organization B’nai B’rith International sent a letter to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred last month criticizing the sport’s involvement in ticket sales for Waters’ “This is Not a Drill” tour. MLB.com was among the organizations sponsoring ticket presales.