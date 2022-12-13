Coming out of halftime, the Emerald girls basketball team had a nine-point lead but had played no where near how it wanted to in the first 16 minutes.
Simply put, the Vikings were playing flat according to assistant coach Coronicca Oliver.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 12:14 am
Coming out of halftime, the Emerald girls basketball team had a nine-point lead but had played no where near how it wanted to in the first 16 minutes.
Simply put, the Vikings were playing flat according to assistant coach Coronicca Oliver.
"Yesterday when we practiced, we practiced flat," Oliver said. "I told them 'You practice how you play.' We practiced flat, and we came out flat. We started out in a man defense, but we just had to find the groove. We really are a defensive team.
"When we create turnovers, then we can get buckets. Since they were doing a good job of protecting the ball, we had a little trouble with that."
That changed to start the fourth quarter as the Vikings outscored Ninety Six by 17 in the final quarter, leading to a 50-28 win.
The difference in the fourth quarter were the Oliver sisters. The twins scored 17 of the 19 Emerald points in the fourth quarter, usually finding the other one for an assist as well.
The pair were continually pressing the Wildcat ball carriers trying to force a turnover throughout the course of the game, and in the fourth quarter, their work paid off, as steals at the top of the key or sometimes in the back court led to quick layups.
Danielle Oliver led the two with 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Cameron Oliver had six of her 11 in the final quarter.
"They're tough" Ninety Six coach Anarie Duckett said. "They're going to be really good players. (Cameron) can go pretty good with her left hand. They're just ninth graders, so they're going to be really good."
Ninety Six's biggest problem was its lack of depth, which meant players were forced to play longer than Duckett would have liked for them to throughout the course of the game.
"I was really pleased with the way we played in the first half," Duckett said. "Our defensive scheme was to put pressure on the perimeter players and a little bit of pressure on the post players. We were trying to put pressure on (Cameron, Danielle and Journee Williams) and make them go left. For the most part, we did that until the fourth quarter. We just got tired.
"I don't have another point guard right now, and I don't have enough players on the bench to give all of those kids a rest... I thought overall, we played well for three quarters, then we just let them get easy transition baskets."
The third quarter was by far the best run the Wildcats made throughout the course of the game. They outscored Emerald 12-8 in the quarter with a simple solution — find Janiyah Squire and give her the ball.
Squire scored 10 of the 12 Wildcat points in the quarter and finished with a team-high 15 points.
"Janiyah kind of took it on her shoulders and decided she was going to draw it to the basket," Duckett said. "I just kept saying 'Give her the ball. Give her the ball.' The worst that is going to happen is she's going to get fouled or she's going to turn it over."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.