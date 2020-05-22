SEC to allow workouts on campus June 8
Southeastern Conference schools will be able to bring football and basketball players back to campus for voluntary activities starting June 8 at the discretion of each university.
The SEC’s announcement Friday is the latest sign that a college football season will be launched in some form this fall. The move comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus by football and basketball players, effective June 1.
Other conferences are expected to follow suit, though decisions could be left to individual schools.
Clemson’s Ross to have surgery
CLEMSON — Clemson receiver Justyn Ross will have shoulder surgery in June to take care of an issue that cropped up during the team’s spring workouts in March.
Team spokesman Ross Taylor said the 6-foot-4 receiver is doing well, but will have the operation to take care of any lingering issues. Testing on Ross was delayed because of protocols put in place by the school because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For his career, Ross had 1,000 yards receiving as a freshman, highlighting his season with a 74-yard TD in the national championship win over Alabama.
Hall of Fame Jazz coach Sloan dies
Jerry Sloan, the Hall of Fame coach who was a fixture for decades in Utah and took the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, died Friday. He was 78.
The Jazz said he died from complications of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Sloan had been in failing health for many years.
Sloan spent 23 seasons coaching the Jazz. The team — with John Stockton and Karl Malone leading the way in many of those seasons — finished below .500 in only one of those years. Sloan won 1,221 games in his career, the fourth-highest total in NBA history. Only Lenny Wilkens, Don Nelson and Gregg Popovich have more victories.