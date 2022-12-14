MCCORMICK — McCormick center Serenity Searles is a problem for any team that lines up against her. She's physically bigger than most players trying to guard her, so she's able to work in the paint and score with ease. When the paint is closed off, the freshman is able to turn and fire from mid-range with deadly accuracy.
Searles' offensive prowess was on display on Wednesday, as the freshman led the Chiefs in their 43-18 win against Abbeville.
"She was squaring up to her target," McCormick girls coach Gena Wideman said. "She has a beautiful shot. She had told me one day 'Mrs. Wideman, my shot is off.' We talked about why and worked on it. She put herself in a good position to get it done. She is young, but she is growing by leaps and bounds."
Early in the game, McCormick's game plan was get the ball to No. 25, the freshman put in work, scoring 11 of the 13 first quarter points for the Chiefs. Along with her scoring output in the opening quarter, Searles made it tough for the Panthers to take good shots inside the paint, blocking shots or forcing players to make passes instead of shooting.
The hot start allowed the Chiefs to play their game for most of the first half, as they took a 21-point lead into halftime.
"I wanted to see what was going to work," Wideman said. "They were able to get her the ball... They just had a good night. They felt good about it and they came out playing hard. We have to give 32 minutes of playing hard, but they came out playing hard."
Along with Searles inside, McCormick has been working on its defense in practice. Instead of trying to poke balls away, Wideman has instructed her players to extend their arms while playing defense in order to cut down on unnecessary fouls, while still being able to force turnovers.
It worked on Wednesday, as the Chiefs limited Abbeville to just one made field goal in the first half and four total points.
"We changed the way that they've been playing defense," Wideman said. "We've been working at moving our feet and not playing defense with our hands. We've been trying to work with moving our feet with our hands out and not just reaching."
Abbeville found some success in the second half, hitting six shots from the field, but the deficit was too much to overcome in its season opener.
Searles led all scorers with 17 points, while Lauren Foster led Abbeville with six points.
