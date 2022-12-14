MCCORMICK — McCormick center Serenity Searles is a problem for any team that lines up against her. She's physically bigger than most players trying to guard her, so she's able to work in the paint and score with ease. When the paint is closed off, the freshman is able to turn and fire from mid-range with deadly accuracy.

Searles' offensive prowess was on display on Wednesday, as the freshman led the Chiefs in their 43-18 win against Abbeville. 

