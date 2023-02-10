Ka'Naya Jones had a good weekend at the beach.
The Lander sophomore picked up four RBIs in her first 13 at bats of the season, already reaching half of her freshman campaign runs driven in.
And in the second inning of Lander softball's second game of the day, the sophomore stepped to the plate with a chance to do damage.
It took just one swing for the sophomore to put her stamp on the game, and Jones didn't miss.
The Bearcat shortstop sent a screaming line drive over the left-field wall for a grand slam, leading Lander to a 9-0 win against Erskine.
"You're always worried about the sophomore slump and everything. Ka'Naya works hard, she wants to do good," Lander coach Glen Crawford said. "I just told her 'See one middle,' and she saw it and crushed it."
Three batters later, the Bearcats added to their lead with a double to left-center field by Abbie Behe to cap off a six-run inning for the Bearcats.
An inning later, Shannon Antonini went bridge, showing off her power with a long home run over the right-center field wall.
"We go through the first time and see what we can do. If we're not doing anything, we're going to see where they're playing and going to get runners on," Crawford said. "Our hitters came through and hit the ball really well for us. Ka'Naya Jones hit a grand slam, awesome. Shannon Antonini hit a home run, awesome. Abbie Behe hits a ball in the gap, the perfect place for that ball to go.
Reagan Lunsford gets the eighth run in for the run rule. Our small ball girls did what they're supposed to do, and our other girls cleaned up. That's how we want it to work."
A fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning capped the Bearcats scoring at nine.
Overall, the Bearcats reached base 13 times in the win, drawing six walks to go alongside seven hits.
While the offense was rolling, in the circle, Talyor Scott was as good as it gets.
After struggling in her outing against West Alabama, where she threw just an inning and allowed five runs on four hits, Scott needed a bounce-back game. And she delivered in her first home game as a Bearcat, punching out six in her five-inning no-hitter.
"I think down in Gulf Shores, there were some really good teams down there, and it was her third game in three days. I think it was a little more of she was out there, a little sore and a little tired," Crawford said.
"She had a great bounce back. You take that game and the first game she threw was a one-hitter. Great bounce back for her. She's a competitor and a bulldog in the circle. I'm just proud of the hard work she put in this week to get ready for this game today, especially a big rivalry game against Erskine. Six strikeouts and one walk, and that walk is probably my fault because I wasn't giving in to that kid."
The lone Fleet runner of the night was a two-out walk in the third inning. Scott responded with a pair of strikeouts and two groundouts in the final four Fleet at bats of the game.
Lander and Erskine will finish the Brianna Surrento Kickoff Classic on Saturday. The Fleet get started at 10 a.m. when they take on Limestone, while Lander will play its first game of the day at 12:30 p.m.