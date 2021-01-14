The South Carolina High School League's competition committee convened Tuesday to set schedules for winter and spring sports. The committee approved schedules for winter sports and modified competition rules and schedules for spring sports.
The winter sports COVID-19 guidelines were approved ahead of the winter sports season by the SCHSL executive committee.
The league plans to play boys and girls basketball playoffs. The playoff games are tentatively set to take place Feb. 20 through March 1.
State basketball finals would be set for March 4-6. The venue for the state championship has not been determined.
For wrestling, the dual finals are tentatively set to be played at Dreher High in Columbia on Feb. 20. The dual playoffs will begin Feb. 13.
A venue for the individual state championships has not been determined. The Anderson Events Center had previously hosted them.
As for spring sports, a few new rules were approved by the committee. Players will not be permitted to exit the dugout to celebrate home runs. Sunflower seeds will also be prohibited.
Masks or face coverings for pitchers in baseball and softball may not be the same color as the ball.
All spring sports seasons will last eight weeks, except for soccer and boys golf seasons, which will last nine weeks. Practices for spring sports will start Feb. 1.
The baseball playoffs will be condensed this season, just like fall sports playoffs were condensed. The Upper State and Lower State playoffs will be reduced to only two districts each. The double-elimination tournament will begin May 15.
The Upper State and Lower State championship series for baseball and softball will be played May 24, 26 and 28. The winners will play in the state championship series will take place the following week.
The state tournaments for tennis will start May 4. Finals are set for May 15.
In track, some rule modifications are that athletes can line up one lane away from each other if they choose, but it is not required.
Track qualifiers are set for May 14-15. Championships are scheduled for May 21-22. The championships will be split between classifications and multiple sites are being determined to host them.
The soccer state playoffs are set to begin May 3. Finals are set for May 13-15.
Golf qualifiers will be played May 10.