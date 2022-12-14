The latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association poll came out on Tuesday with several Lakelands teams ranked in their respective rankings.
The Saluda and Calhoun Falls girls basketball teams remained ranked and have been all season, but the Abbeville and Calhoun Falls boys teams fell out of the rankings.
The Calhoun Falls girls team has been the highest ranked team all year for the Lakelands, but it fell one spot in the latest rankings to No. 7 in the latest poll.
The Blue Flashes dominated their two games against Lincoln County, but picked up a loss between those two wins with a 10-point loss to 3A Crescent.
Saluda stayed at No. 9 in 2A. The Tigers were 3-1 when the rankings were released, defeating McCormick, Ridge Spring-Monetta and Batesburg-Leesville. It's lone loss as to Strom Thurmond, who also defeated the Tigers on Tuesday night after the rankings were released.
The Dixie boys basketball team was the lone Lakelands addition to the poll this week, coming in as the No. 8 team in 1A.
The Hornets are 6-3 this season after sweeping Cambridge Academy, taking two out of three against Crescent and splitting with Greenville Tech Charter. They also nearly defeated Southside Christian, losing that former region matchup by just one point.
Abbeville, which reached the third round of the playoffs in 2022, was the No. 8 team in 2A, but since they had not started its season when the latest poll was announced, the Panthers fell from the rankings.
The Calhoun Falls boys team was the No. 7 team in 1A in the last poll but fell out of the rankings due to a loss to Lincoln County. So far, the Blue Flashes are 1-1 this year.