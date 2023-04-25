South Carolina lawmakers are concerned about the future of high school sports, and they are working on a solution.
Three different bills are circulating through the South Carolina House and Senate that deal with the problem.
Sen. Michael Gambrell of Anderson County introduced S. 333 in the Senate, while Abbeville’s Rep. Craig Gagnon is one of 11 sponsors on H. 3871 and one of seven on H. 3305. He was one of the original sponsors of H. 3305.
“When you look at the issue, these charter schools specialize in sports. Yeah, they have education, but their main thing is to funnel in athletes into their programs,” Gagnon said. “Often time they’ll recruit around the state. You have these 1A and 2A independent charters that have won 90% of all championships in 1A and 2A the past couple of years. And it’s getting worse.
“It’s crazy. It’s getting out of hand. If they would recruit students from their own allotted district, then I wouldn’t have a problem.”
All three bills focus on making sure students attend schools within their own districts.
“A public school may not contract with a private entity that supervises, sanctions, or regulates interscholastic competitions unless the entity requires that when a charter school member or private school member of the entity accepts a student from outside of the public high school attendance zone in which the charter school member or private school member, respectively, is located,” H. 3871 states.
If a charter or private school participates with a private entity, such as the South Carolina High School League, and has players who do not live in the respective district, they would have to change classifications.
H. 3871 would require these teams to move up two classifications, while S. 333 and H. 3305 would force teams to move up one classification.
“We have to level the playing field somewhere. This is an attempt to do that,” Gagnon said.
While the bills are meant to “level the playing field” for most schools, schools such as Calhoun Falls Charter would not be affected.
“Calhoun Falls to me is a far more unique situation than these other schools that pop up and are well funded,” Gagnon said. “Calhoun Falls school serves a need in their community to have education. They’re not all about recruiting players from outside the area so they can dominate 1A and 2A sports. As far as I can tell, that’s the goal of these other charter schools around the state.”
Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, the Dixie girls cross country, Abbeville football, Andrew Jackson baseball and Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball are the only traditional public schools to win a state championship in the 2/1A classifications.
Some schools have also started forfeiting region games against some charter and private schools. Fairfield Central forfeited its games against Gray Collegiate on March 14.
“Some people forfeit because of run of the flu, suspensions, COVID. It is not that uncommon and is a little uncommon because of the stand we are doing,” Fairfield County School District superintendent J.R. Green told The State newspaper. “We hope this calls others to think about it, our stand, and maybe they will come to the same conclusion.
“It is not just that they have a powerful softball program. We have played teams with good softball programs. ... It is different when we feel they are recruiting an all-star cast. As I said to Gray principal, I don’t feel that is fair to our players.”
All three bills are currently in committee.