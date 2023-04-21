John Gilliam didn’t know what to expect when he went out for the Brewer football team his senior year.
He had been a basketball star for the Bulldogs, but he knew he wasn’t tall enough to get a college scholarship. He also knew speed can play on a football field.
After five years of playing football, his dream changed — moving from being a P.E. teacher and working his way up to an assistant principal to playing in the NFL.
He’s been inducted into four separate Halls of Fame, and after Friday, he will forever be enshrined in a fifth.
Gilliam is one of five former South Carolina athletes to be inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
“You don’t ever get tired of getting inducted into Hall of Fames. I could do this every month,” Gilliam said. “It’s a great feeling. I’m just so happy that I could live enough to see it happen.”
Gilliam played just one year of football at Brewer High School, and he did enough to earn a scholarship at South Carolina State College — now South Carolina State University — where he was a two-time All-American.
He made school history in 1967 when he became the first player to be drafted, getting taken by the New Orleans Saints in the second round.
“Coming from a small town, my dream was to be a college football player and be a physical education teacher and hopefully be an assistant principal,” Gilliam said. “I had no idea that I was going to play in the NFL. ... I decided to take the football route, and it was the best decision I ever made in my life.”
Gilliam played for 11 years in the NFL. He was named a Pro Bowler four times and played in two Super Bowls with the Minnesota Vikings.
He finished his career with 382 catches, 7,056 yards and 48 touchdowns as a receiver and 1,189 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his 74 kickoff returns. In 1972 and 73, he finished second in the league in receiving yards.
“I have to give credit to coach Tom Fears. He took a chance on me,” Gilliam said. “He took a chance on me with five years of experience. I said ‘Coach, you took a chance on me, and I’m going to make you look good. All I want is a chance. Someone is going to go home, but it’s not going to be me.’”
But his favorite memory of his career was in his rookie year.
In the first game of the Saints’ franchise, Gilliam took the opening kickoff 99 yards for his and the team’s first touchdown.
“We won the toss and it’s a first-year team and I’m a rookie. I took it back for a touchdown,” Gilliam said. “I didn’t know what to say or what to do after I made that touchdown. I made one mistake, I threw the ball in the stands, which I should have kept. That was one of the greatest moments of my NFL career. It was a great feeling.”
Gilliam has already been inducted into the Greenwood Hall of Fame, the South Carolina State Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the 100% Wrong Club. He will be joined Friday by Joe Bostic, Stanford Jennings, Brad Edwards and Mike Ayers inducted in the Class of 2022.
“I’m just elated to be going into the Hall of Fame, especially the class that I’m going in with,” Gilliam said. “To the players at Greenwood High, continue to chase your dream. Never stop, never give up. Sacrifice, stay disciplined and you will have success in high school, college or the NFL.
“I put in a lot of work to be standing on that stage on Friday night. No one gave me anything. I worked for it.”