SC Football Hall reschedules ceremony
The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s 2020 enshrinement ceremony has been rescheduled from April 2 to May 28. The Hall made the announcement because of the CDC’s recommendation against gatherings of 50 or more people.
The Class of 2020 includes Coach Art Baker, Robert Porcher, Willie Scott, Coach Steve Spurrier, and Charlie Waters and all are scheduled to attend. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is scheduled to receive the 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers which honors South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player. South Carolina State legend Willie Jeffries will emcee the event along with Megan Heidlberg and Will Merritt.
The late Sam Wyche will also be honored as the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year. His wife, Jane, will be accepting the honor on his behalf. Wyche was a Furman graduate who played and coached in the NFL. After receiving a heart transplant in 2016, he became a national ambassador for the “Donate Life” campaign. He died Jan. 2.
Panthers owner donates $1M
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and Bank of America announced Thursday they’re each donating $1 million to the Covid-19 Response Fund, a community-wide effort in the Carolinas to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund has collected more than $7.8 million in donations in just four days.
Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas launched the fund March 16 to support a range of nonprofit organizations assisting members of the community, particularly those most vulnerable. Donations have come from various sectors: corporations, local governments, individual philanthropists and foundations.
Saints coach Payton has coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN.
Payton is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public. He told the network that he came forward to motivate people to educate themselves about what they can do to help fight the pandemic.
Payton said he took the test Monday after he began to feel ill a day earlier, but also said he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough. The 56-year-old coach said he has been resting comfortably at home, where is in in self-quarantine.
Number of COVID-19 cases in NBA doubles
The number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA doubled to 14 on Thursday, when Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics pleaded with people to take social distancing more seriously and the league ordered all teams to shutter their training facilities indefinitely.
Smart revealed that he tested positive and the Los Angeles Lakers said two of their players tested positive as well, bringing the number of players who have acquired the virus to 10. The Philadelphia 76ers said three members of their organization tested positive and the Denver Nuggets said someone within their franchise was positive as well.
The 76ers and Nuggets did not say if the affected people were players, coaches or other staff.
South African golfer tests positive for COVID-19
The first player under the PGA Tour umbrella has tested positive for the new coronavirus after returning home to South Africa from playing a developmental tour event in Mexico.
The PGA Tour says Victor Lange made his only PGA Tour Latinoamerica start in the Estrella Del Mar Open in Mazatlan, Mexico. About a week after he returned home, Lange accompanied a friend to an unrelated doctor’s appointed and was tested as a precaution.
The tour said in statement the 26-year-old Lange received the diagnosis Tuesday night. The tour said he has no symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery while under quarantine and medical supervision at his home in Johannesburg.
3 college hoops teams in isolation
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Men’s basketball players, coaches and staff at Siena College, Illinois-Chicago and Wright State are self-isolating as a precaution after two officials who called the school’s games tested positive for the coronavirus.
Siena spokesman Mike Demos said Thursday the school learned earlier in the week that two officials who worked Siena’s game against Manhattan in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, March 11 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey had tested positive for COVID-19.
Demos said New York state and Albany County health department officials advised self-isolation for 14 days from the date of possible exposure. Fans who attended the game are not considered to be at risk, he said.