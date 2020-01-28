SC Football Hall of Fame announces new award
The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced the Bridge Builder Excellence Award “BBEA” to annually honor high school football players for their accomplishments in the community, in the classroom and on the field.
The BBEA is a prestigious award that honors high school football players from every high school in South Carolina based on the football participation, academics (minimum 3.2 GPA) and exemplary school, character, community citizenships and leadership.
Ten finalists for the award will be honored at the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Hilton Greenville. To apply for the award, the school counselor, principal, athletic director, or football coach must nominate the player for the award. All nominations must be submitted online at https://scfootballhof.org/bridge-builder-excellence-award no later than Feb. 15.
Author deletes draft of book he wrote with Kobe
SAO PAULO — Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchemist” said he deleted the draft after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.
The 72-year-old novelist told The Associated Press on Monday that the two men started discussing the project in 2016, when Bryant retired after a 20-year NBA career. They began writing a few months ago.
Within hours of hearing of Bryant’s death Sunday, Coelho announced that he would delete the draft, rather than finish the book without Bryant.
PGA Tour nears deal with ESPN+
SAN DIEGO — The PGA Tour is closing in on its next television rights deal, likely to be announced after the West Coast swing now that the digital side is coming together.
Two people aware of the negotiations say ESPN has emerged as the winner of the streaming sweepstakes, which currently belongs to NBC Sports. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.
Live streaming would be available on ESPN+.
It would not be the first time ESPN+ has shown the PGA Tour. It had a portion of PGA Tour Live in 2018 — it was run by BAMTech, of which Disney had acquired a controlling stake the previous summer. PGA Tour Live moved to NBC Sports Gold for 2019 and this year.
Judge frees Brown from house arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck.
Circuit Judge Michael Usan agreed to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can fulfill contractual obligations with ESPN and comedian Kevin Hart, according to news reports.
His $110,000 bail remains in place and he still must surrender his passport, possess no weapons or ammunition and submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
Browns hire Berry as GM
CLEVELAND — The Browns have a new general manager, and they don’t any need time to get to know him.
Andrew Berry was named Cleveland’s GM and executive vice president on Tuesday, returning to the team after a one-year stint in the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office. Berry was the Browns’ vice president of player personnel from 2016-18, when the team went 1-31 over two seasons and was mired in dysfunction.
But owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam believe in Berry and will now align him with new coach Kevin Stefanski, the former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator hired earlier this month. Berry’s five-year contract was reported by The Associated Press and others on Monday.
LSU hires Pelini to lead team’s defense
BATON ROUGE, La. — Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator, the position he held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season.
Pelini, whose hiring was announced by coach Ed Orgeron on Monday, replaces Dave Aranda, who left the Tigers to take over as Baylor’s head coach after LSU’s victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff final in New Orleans earlier this month.
Pelini has spent the past five years as head coach at Youngstown State, which he coached to the Football Championship Subdivision national title game in 2016.