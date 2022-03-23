South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new law March 14 that changes some boating regulations for most upper state lakes.
The new law has doubled the distance limit from 50 feet to 100 feet for a boat approaching docks, a person in the water or an anchored vessel. According to DNR Upstate media contact Greg Lucas, the change in law has been something people across the state have been requesting.
“It’s twice the distance, so it’s definitely safer,” Lucas said. “This is something that a lot of boaters in South Carolina have been asking for a long time. We think it will make boating safer in South Carolina.”
The change applies to Lake Greenwood, Lake Hartwell, Lake Jocassee, Lake Keowee, Lake Marion, Lake Monticello, Lake Murray, Lake Robinson, Lake Russell, Lake Secession, Lake Thurmond, Lake Wateree, Fishing Creek Reservoir, Parr Reservoir, or the portion of the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam.
Along with the change in distance, the law prohibits wake surfing on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, person in the water or an anchored vessel.
“Those ballasted vessels are relatively new. I’m not sure they were addressed in our statutes,” Lucas said. “This both established what they are and established the 200-foot distance.”