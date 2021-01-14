Saxton scores 20 points; USC women beat Vandy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Victaria Saxton scored 20 points and No. 5 South Carolina routed Vanderbilt 106-43 on Thursday night to remain perfect in the Southeastern Conference.
The Gamecocks (9-1, 4-0) have won 20 straight after going undefeated in league play last season, and they are four wins away from their longest SEC winning streak.
USC men’s coach to miss game
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin and two other staffers will not travel with the Gamecocks for a game Saturday night at LSU.
The school said Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin and Doug Edwards, who’s in charge of student-athlete development, are staying home because of COVID-19 “health and safety protocols.”
Urban Meyer picked to coach Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.
The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target, and Khan waited nearly a week to get it done. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday.