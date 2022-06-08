It’s a feeling Calhoun Falls’ Ja’Marri Norman grew accustomed to.
After every meet, Norman would pose for a photo, fanning out the bevy of first, second and third place medals he won that day. It became a pseudo-tradition for the sophomore as he tallied more than 40 top-3 finishes in 2022.
Along with being selected as the Class 1A Region 1 Male Athlete of the Year, Norman was named the I-J Player of the Year for boys track.
“I’m very humbled and thankful for this award,” Norman said. “What really worked for me this year was doing what my coaches taught me to do and just trusting the process.”
That belief paid dividends as the sophomore set career marks in the 110-meter hurdles, the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump. Norman also saved his best for last as his new career bests in the 110-meter hurdles, the long jump and triple jump were all set at the 1A state meet.
Those results accumulated more medals as he was crowned the 1A state champion in the long jump and triple jump.
“It’s crazy because, with his numbers, he can compete with 4A and 5A guys,” Calhoun Falls boys track coach Kalan Rogers said. “... He understands that he’s a well-versed athlete. I put him in so many events this year just to see what he can do. He can throw the javelin, he can run the 400-meter hurdle all day every day and he can run the 800-meter.”
Versatility is a requirement to be an athlete on the Calhoun Falls track and field team. Rogers said at the Gary Phillips Invitational at Batesburg-Leesville High School, the Blue Flashes finished second as a team with just six boys competing.
Despite the small numbers, Calhoun Falls also does not have a track at its high school and it just recently purchased a long jump pit. Rogers said that practice happens at the meets which in turn, pushed Norman to continue to beat his own marks, even when he already won the event.
“It was funny at the Upper State meet, (Norman) was No. 3 and had already qualified for the state meet and a coach asked me, ‘Are you still going to let him jump?’ I said ‘This is where we practice at. We need to get it down to a fine art,’” Rogers said.
Although Norman has already become one of the best track athletes in 1A, Rogers said he’s excited for two more years of growth with the sophomore, where the sky is literally and figuratively, the limit.
“He’s just a well-rounded kid and I enjoyed him,” Rogers said. “He’s a sophomore so I got two more years with him and two more years to grow with him.”
