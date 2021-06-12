There are many benefits to being a member of Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick. The master-planned community offers a variety of clubs and activities.
One of those is the Rod & Gun Club. For $20 a year, SLV members can join the club and take part in its various outdoor activities. The club offers fishing and hunting charters, hosts guest speakers during dinners throughout the year, and has an annual dinner.
“There are a number of clubs and groups within the community,” Rod & Gun Club President Mike Brown said. “We’re one of the many. We happen to be the largest. We’ve got over 200 members.”
Brown said members have varying interests, having come to SLV from all across the country. Many decided to retire in the community, which is situated on Lake Thurmond, the largest manmade lake east of the Mississippi River.
“For example, we offer some out-of-the area skeet shooting and hunting expeditions,” Brown said. “And we also offer fishing charters for crappie and striped bass. Just because we have a number of people interested in those activities, the majority of people who are members belong to other groups and have other activities. For instance, pickleball is a big activity in Savannah Lakes. Tennis is a big opportunity. The Outdoor Adventure Club, which does cycling, kayaking and hikes, a lot of our members are also members of that club.”
There are also two golf courses and Hickory Knob State Park within or near the community.
“I’d say well over half of our members play golf on a regular basis,” Brown said. “So, it’s part of the whole outdoor activity interests. It’s basically a retirement community. So, people who had those interests while working all over the country, they didn’t have time, except maybe on the weekends, to explore some of their interests in some of these things.”
Brown said many residents took up a lot of the activities once they retired.
“So, I guess my point is that it gives them the opportunity to do things they may not have had the time or interest in doing when they were employed,” Brown said.
The club has a fish fry every year, with fish caught by club members serving as the main course. During dinner meetings throughout the year, guest speakers talk about things such as capturing and cooking wild hogs, and how to identify poisonous and non-poisonous snakes.
“We live in the South,” Brown said, “so there are snakes everywhere.”
The fishing and hunting charters are popular, Brown said. The club offers an opportunity for members to socialize and have fun.
“Savannah Lakes, as a whole, is a very friendly community,” Brown said. “I’ve been asked a few times why it’s such a pleasant place to live. I think one of the big reasons is that most of the people here are no longer employed. It’s more relaxed. They’ve worked their whole life, and they have a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. That’s why everybody enjoys it so much.”
Brown said most members fish outside the club activity.
“I bass fish, but we don’t keep black bass,” Brown said. “We keep striped bass most of the time. We fish a variety of lakes in the area. We usually keep a percentage of those fish and release what we can. We save that fish for the fish fry.”
And there are, of course, plenty of fish tales.
“That’s part of it,” Brown said. “Anybody that fishes, there’s always the story of the big one that got away and the one that didn’t. But it’s always a fun atmosphere.”
Brown joined the club three years ago, became vice president and then, two years ago, assumed the role of president.
“I’m a person who gets involved in anything I’m a member of,” he said. “It’s not just the Rod & Gun Club. I’m in two or three other functions within the community, too. It’s just stuff that I enjoy. We volunteer for a lot of things, and everything in the Rod & Gun Club is volunteer. There are no paid positions, and the other clubs are the same way.”