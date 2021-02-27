GREENVILLE — Andrew Eyster doubled home Brady Allen in the bottom of the 11th as the South Carolina baseball team walked off Clemson in a 3-2 win Saturday at Fluor Field.
Allen opened the 11th with a double to the gap in right. He scored on the one-out double from Eyster. Sanders picked up the win in relief. Thomas Farr struck out seven in the six-inning start. Julian Bosnic had three strikeouts while Brett Kerry struck out six in three innings of work.
Allen, David Mendham and Heinrich had three hits apiece while Eyster had two hits.
Saluda girls headed to state title game
The Saluda varsity girls basketball team defeated Blacksburg 62-56 to win the Class 2A Upper State title Saturday night.
The Tigers will play Silver Bluff at noon Wednesday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center for the state title. Tickets are $12 and will be presold through a link available on the school’s athletics page. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Lander men's hoops gets home victory
The Lander men's basketball team was due a victory in a close game and that finally happened Saturday afternoon when the Bearcats outlasted Peach Belt Conference rival USC Aiken 77-70 behind DaJuan Moorer's double-double.
The victory in Lander's final home game of the season improved its record to 7-9 overall, 5-7 in the Peach Belt.
The Bearcats came out on top as Deon Berrien hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:23 left, Moorer collected a dunk with 47 seconds to go, and the team added four free throws in the final few seconds.
Lander baseball splits doubleheader
The Lander baseball team bounced back from a tough Game 1 loss with an offensive explosion in the nightcap when the Bearcats pushed across 17 runs to gain a split of a Peach Belt Conference double-header against No. 20 Columbus State Saturday at Dolny Stadium.
Lander won the second game 17-4 after losing a late lead in the opener, 10-9.
The 17 runs were scored in just six innings for the Blue and Gold with the second game of a double-header being seven innings. The 17 runs came on 14 hits, seven walks and five hit batsmen.
LU women’s tennis falls to Converse
The Lander women’s tennis team fell 4-3 at home Saturday to Converse College.
LU women's lacrosse suffers first defeat
BELMONT, N.C. – The Lander women's lacrosse team suffered its first defeat of the season as it fell to Belmont Abbey 23-14 Saturday evening.
Lander drops to 2-1 overall while Belmont Abbey advances to 3-1.
The Bearcats were led by sophomores Alyssa Suchan and Emmy Peterson, who both had five goals and one assist each.
Clemson men win fifth straight game
CLEMSON — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.
Clemson took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.
USC men's hoops beats SEC rival Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak with a 91-70 victory over Georgia on Saturday.
Cousinard came in averaging 9.3 points per game but made 8 of 16 shots, including 4 of 8 from the arc, in leading the Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10 Southeastern Conference) to a season sweep of Georgia (14-10, 7-10), who they also beat 83-59 on Jan. 17. The Gamecocks have defeated the Bulldogs 10 straight times.
Snider gets victory in Xfinity Cup Series
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Noah Gragson had close to a 9-second lead, the outside lane wide open and the white flag waiting for him ahead.
The JR Motorsports driver was on the verge of an elusive victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. And then the unthinkable happened. A lapped car blew a tire and turned right in front of him. A fraction of a second earlier or later and Gragson would have cruised by and ended up in victory lane.
Instead, Gragson had nowhere to go and no time to stop. He slammed into David Starr and ended his day in disappointing fashion.
Myatt Snider was the beneficiary. Snider won the Xfinity Series race Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime after Gragson's untimely wreck with two laps to go in regulation.