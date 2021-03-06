Three Cambridge Academy girls basketball players made the all-region team: Lindsey Lee, Jillian Mapes and Alex Cockrell. Lee also made the North/South All-Star Game.
Flagler upends Lander baseball
The 22nd-ranked Lander baseball team fell 6-5 to Flagler on Saturday. Roury Glanton paced Lander with a single and a double.
LU men's lacrosse beats Lees-McRae
BANNER ELK, N.C. — The Lander men's lacrosse team erased a six-goal deficit by scoring 11 goals in the second half to defeat Lees-McRae 15-12 on Saturday. Nolan Oakey scored five goals to pace Lander. Carson Theriault and Drew Wilson each dished two assists.
Lander women's rugby wins one of three
The Lander women's rugby team opened its spring season with three matches against Clemson on Saturday at New Res Field. The Bearcats won the second of the three contests to move to 1-2 on the year.
USC women's hoops downs Tennessee
GREENVILLE — Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 South Carolina rolled past No. 14 Tennessee 67-52 Saturday night in the SEC Tournament.
Clemson gets win on Senior Day
CLEMSON — Outscoring Pittsburgh 39-26 in the second half, Clemson pulled away from the Panthers on Senior Day at Littlejohn Coliseum and won handily. The Tigers closed out the regular season with a 77-62 victory on Saturday, wrapping up an impressive 11-1 showing in home games this season. Clemson’s 10-6 record in conference play marks the Tigers’ best ACC winning percentage since the 2007-08 season.
Kentucky routs South Carolina
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston Jr. both set career bests with six 3-pointers apiece and Kentucky beat South Carolina 92-64 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Notre Dame tops Clemson baseball
CLEMSON — Lefthander John Michael Bertrand tossed seven strong innings to lead Notre Dame to a 3-1 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
USC shuts out Mercer at home
COLUMBIA — The quartet of Brannon Jordan, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders and Brett Kerry combined for the South Carolina baseball team's first shutout of the season and the Gamecocks scored three runs in the first inning on its way to a 4-0 win against Mercer on Saturday at Founders Park.
Almendinger wins Xfinity Series race
LAS VEGAS — AJ Allmendinger raced to the first victory of his comeback season by passing Daniel Hemric on the final restart in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.