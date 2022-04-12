DUE WEST — All night, Dixie junior Hunter Satterfield was filling up the zone, getting ahead of the Ware Shoals battery. The deeper he went into the game, the more comfortable he got, finishing with a complete game in Dixie's 10-1 win.
"He had command over two pitches, which was really good," Dixie coach Michael Turner said. "He was able to locate with his fastball, and he had his curveball tonight. He worked ahead on batters for most of the night and that was huge. I thought he was in control from the first inning on, and I thought that was big for us to give us a big outing on the mound."
Satterfield was in a groove early in the game, retiring the first seven Ware Shoals hitters.
After an early hiccup where he allowed Ware Shoals' first run to score, he locked in, striking out eight batters and allowing two runners to reach base in the final four innings.
Overall, the junior struck out 10 Ware Shoals hitters, including four in the seventh inning.
"With Hunter, you can tell when he's comfortable, and he was comfortable most of the night," Turner said. "To me, it seemed like he had a lot of confidence on the mound and had a lot of confidence in our game plan. I'm really proud of how well he competed tonight."
Myles Nelson scored the lone Ware Shoals run of the night in the top of the third inning. He reached base in all three at-bats.
Offensively, Dixie got its bats going late in the second inning.
With two outs and runners on first and second, freshman Thomas Ferguson singled to right field for the game's first run. A single by Satterfield plated two more runs in the bottom of the second for Dixie.
"Those two-out runs are big," Turner said. "Any time you can get those two-out runs, that is big for your team. It gives you a lot of life. We talk about that all the time, trying to keep pressure on the other team by putting together competitive at-bats. I thought we did a really good job of that tonight."
It quickly added to its lead in the third, scoring a pair of runs off a Staten Rice single and a passed ball. Dixie poured on five runs in the bottom of the sixth, which was highlighted by three Ware Shoals errors.
Brandon Hershberger finished with a team-high three hits in the win, while Max Peeler, Michael Ashley and Ferguson each scored two runs apiece.
Tuesday's win kicks off a tough week for Dixie, as it plays Ware Shoals again on Friday and region opponent Whitmire on Wednesday.
"That is huge to hopefully keep the momentum going into the rest of the week," Turner said. "It's not ideal playing three (region games) in one week but our guys are excited. It definitely helps you going into the next two games having some momentum moving forward."