DUE WEST — Hunter Satterfield was determined.
He had a down night at the plate coming into the sixth inning, but his team needed him in a tie game.
And not just a tied game, a game against rival Ware Shoals with the region championship on the line.
“I was in it. I was ready to play. I didn’t care what I had to do to get to home plate, I was going to do it,” Satterfield said.
In the fifth pitch of his at-bat, he took a hack at it, but unlike his previous three plate appearances, it was a hit.
Satterfield hit a two-RBI double in the middle of a six-run sixth that gave the hosting Hornets a 10-5 win over Ware Shoals baseball to claim the Region 2-1A championship.
“We knew it was going to be tough, we knew they were going to battle, but we came in here, we’re confident, we knew what we had to do to win, and it feels great,” Satterfield said.
Unfortunately for Ware Shoals, a recurring theme Tuesday came back to haunt the Purple Hornets at the start of that sixth: infield errors. To begin the frame, Dixie’s Keegan Snipes reached second on a throwing error and later took third on a passed ball.
Staylon Johnson brought him home on a sacrifice fly. Next at-bat, Andrew Caldwell also reached on an error. Ware Shoals then notched a strikeout before intentionally walking Brandon Hershberger.
Then, the Dixie bats caught fire.
After Satterfield’s big hit, Kendon Kelly brought him back around with an RBI single. Later that inning, Case Minor hit a two-RBI single to close out Dixie’s big sixth inning that ultimately lifted it to the region title.
“There’s times when hitting becomes contagious, one guy gets a hit and then confidence builds and the next guy gets a hit, it kind of snowballs from there,” Dixie coach Michael Turner said.
While the Dixie bats were hot late in the game, it was a complete contrast to what Turner had seen early. Ware Shoals wasted no time jumping on its rivals, posting four runs in the first two innings to Dixie’s one in the second.
DHS struggled to get anything going offensively in the early going, not registering its first hit until the fourth. That first hit by Snipes got the hosting team going, but a couple of at-bats later, Caldwell dealt the real damage.
The junior hit a single, batting in two Dixie runners, and bringing in another to tie the game back at four.
“They didn’t panic. I think early in the year, this team may have been in trouble in a game like this,” Turner said. “They didn’t panic, they kept playing ball, stayed within themselves and we were able to scratch out a win there at the end.”
On the mound, Tuesday’s feature a pair of stellar starters in Ware Shoals’ Dalton Boyter and none other than Satterfield himself.
The senior found his footing after those first two innings, giving up just one more hit and no runs in the last three frames of his five-inning appearance.
He carried a large load for Dixie as the team’s only senior.
Who else to deliver for Dixie?
“That’s fitting with the region championship on the line, I’m just super proud of him,” Turner said. “I love Hunter to death, he’s been with us since seventh grade and it’s just hard to believe he’s a senior now. It’s just a great way for him to come through big for us to help us get that region championship.”