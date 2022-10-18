Samantha Parker has a drive to be great in volleyball. It’s evident by the amount of time she puts into the sport.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Parker was heading into her freshman year at Greenwood High School. While many might have unproductive at home during the lockdown, Parker was in her driveway every day working to develop the various skills she needs as a libero for whenever she would be allowed back into a gym.
Many of the drills she worked on came from her father, Tommie.
One of the drills her dad showed her was bouncing a ball off a small platform of wood that was leaning against the house 100 times, so she could develop her touch accuracy. While Tommie did it on the first try, Samantha said it took her all day to accomplish the feat.
“He always pushes me to always do my best,” Samantha said. “He drives me up to practice. He never complains, he always takes me. If I want to go to an extra practice over the weekend or on Friday, once he gets off work, he takes me. He always wants me to work hard. If I have a bad game, he’s like ‘Hey, you have the next one.’ My dad has a big part in it.”
While she also works hard at home, Parker also plays nearly year round, playing club ball in Spartanburg.
On the hour and a half drive, Parker and her father talk about volleyball virtually the entire time, which Parker said helped develop her volleyball IQ.
“Samantha Parker is one of the more intellectual players on the team,” Greenwood coach Julie McMahon said. “Her volleyball IQ is extremely high, so she can see, read, anticipate and talk to her teammates and say ‘Hey, that’s open. Go here and I want to make this adjustment.’ She has that coach mindset almost when she plays because she is so experienced but is also a student of the game. ... She is one of the most well-rounded players that this program has ever had that I’ve seen.”
Parker has been playing volleyball since she was in the fourth grade. Back then, the 9-year-old was playing against girls who were three years older than her.
She actually started her career playing libero, before transitioning to setter during her middle school years.
“When I was 9, I was scared to death (playing libero),” Parker said. “I was just scared that I was going to make mistakes rather than just play volleyball. I would just freak out.”
While it was rough going early on, Parker said those blowout losses taught her a lot about life.
“I was tiny and I would cry every time I missed the ball,” Parker said. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I would just send the ball over. I learned a lot of life lessons from that, about not being such a crybaby and not be so dramatic and just play volleyball.”
Despite being a “crybaby,” Parker stuck with the sport, developing quickly as she started to understand the game and play it more.
She made the Greenwood varsity team as a freshman and was an All-Lakelands selection as a sophomore. Now a junior, Parker was a key piece of the Eagles team that earned its first playoff appearance since 2016.
“She’s one player now I know she will perform. Because of that, she brings the level of everyone else up around her,” McMahon said. “The libero is one of the most underrated positions on the court because they don’t say ‘Wow, that was an amazing pass.’ They look at the hitters. The hitters get the glory and the liberoes get hit at.
“Without a good, steady ball control person, those hitters don’t get the ball. The two most important skills in volleyball are serving and passing. If the ball isn’t in play, you can’t paly. ... That first contact, which she has the burden of fielding those first contacts, is the most important contact on the floor. Everything stems from there. That’s the foundation.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
