Samantha Parker has a drive to be great in volleyball. It’s evident by the amount of time she puts into the sport.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Parker was heading into her freshman year at Greenwood High School. While many might have unproductive at home during the lockdown, Parker was in her driveway every day working to develop the various skills she needs as a libero for whenever she would be allowed back into a gym.

