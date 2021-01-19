The 2020 college football season was seen by many players as a "free year." With the NCAA allowing the pandemic-affected season not to count against each player's four years of eligibility, players had freedom to choose whether or not to play with minimized cost to their college experience.
Greenwood High grad Sam Pinckney III certainly profited from his "free year."
Pinckney finished a breakout season with Georgia State in 2020, leading the team in receiving yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Pinckney made his named as one of the best receivers in the Sun Belt Conference, averaging 81.5 receiving yards per game.
"I just feel like I wanted to take it day by day and finish the season," Pinckney said. "I finished out the season and feel like whatever I accomplished was good but I couldn't do it without my quarterback and offensive line and running backs opening the pass game up."
Georgia State finished the season by winning the LendingTree Bowl with a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky. Pinckney caught three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in the game.
Pinckney said choosing to play this season wasn't a difficult decision.
"I love this game that we play," Pinckney said. "I'd do anything I could to be out there on the field with my brothers. It was very different, doing the COVID testing and wearing masks throughout the season and being cautious, too, outside of football."
The time at home during the pandemic gave him the opportunity to get into better eating habits and take care of his body.
"The pandemic brought different changes, with not being able to go to class and do it online," Pinckney said. "It helped me focus a lot more on my diet and being able to take care of the family and do more of what I was supposed to do."
Injuries have kept Pinckney back in the past. He might have had a similar season in 2018, his freshman year, if it weren't for a season-ending injury in the third game of the season.
Starting next season, Pinckney won't be the only Greenwood High grad on the field for the Panthers. Jaylin Tolbert, one of the top prospects out of Greenwood High this season, has signed for Georgia State and will play alongside Pinckney as a wide receiver.
Pinckney and Tolbert use the same personal trainer and their time with the Eagles overlapped one year.
"It's very exciting," Pinckney said. "He's a great player, not just on the field, but he's a great person off the field. It's going to be nice to be able to reunite with him and to coach him up on the field at the next level. It will be very exciting just to have him."
Another South Carolina tie with Pinckney in Atlanta is that Georgia State's backup quarterback Mikele Colasurdo was the SC Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. Colasurdo played sparingly in 2020 but may assume a larger role in his sophomore year in 2021.