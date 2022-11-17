A wide receiver turned utility player, the senior lines up as a running back, wide receiver and sometimes quarterback. Saluda coach Stewart Young draws it up in any way he can to get his star player the ball.
And Mathis loves every moment of it.
“I just love moving around, anything I can do for my team I like,” Mathis said. “It’s pretty fun. I just like scoring. I tell coach (Young) ‘Coach, just trust me. Give me the ball and we’ll just go from there.’ I just love getting the ball.”
Getting Mathis the ball has paid dividends for the Tigers.
Mathis has 57 carries for 666 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 566 yards and nine touchdowns.
Tacking on three more touchdowns on punt returns and three 2-point conversions, Mathis has been responsible for 138 points or 38.2% of Saluda’s points this season.
Numbers like that are a big reason why the Tigers are still fighting in the playoffs, especially after Saluda suffered a pair of setbacks in October.
After their second loss to Silver Bluff, the Tigers’ offense evolved. Saluda made sophomore Drew Arant the team’s starting quarterback, changed up practices — and got Mathis the ball more.
“He means a lot,” Young said. “There’s no doubt we wouldn’t be in this position if he wasn’t on our team, but along with some other players now, we got a lot of other good ones, too, but he’s obviously the one that’s getting the most shine right now.”
And along with the Saluda offense evolving, Mathis himself has, too.
After “lolly-gagging around” freshman year, Mathis first stepped up as a leader his junior year. He led vocally and stepped up as a receiver with a team-high 538 receiving yards and nine scores.
Since then, Mathis has become an even better leader, which has become one of his defining qualities as a player.
“His leadership, it’s also been physical leadership,” Young said. “He’s always played the game hard, he’s improved that as well, but his vocal leadership and the way he acts, attention to detail, those things have gotten a lot better, too.”
After taking on a new role as a utility player, Mathis is a much different threat than the last time he faced Strom Thurmond. In his last four games, the senior has amounted 696 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns, making up 47.4% of his total scores this year.
But as shown last Friday’s win against defending state champ Gray Collegiate, Mathis isn’t a one-man show. Along with his two scores and a game-winning interception on defense, Kenmane Brunson and Jamarcus Mobley also stepped up big.
And Mathis says an all-around effort is key to winning Friday — and winning a state championship.
“Just got to share the ball to everybody,” Mathis said. “I’m the go-to guy, but everybody gotta get the ball, everybody gotta get involved. Like I told coach, ‘I’ll do anything to try to get the ring.’ Other than that, I’ll tell him ‘just get the ball to anybody, anybody can do the job, too.’”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
