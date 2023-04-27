Matt.jpg
Buy Now

Matt Sheaffer, bottom row, center, was joined by family Friday as he signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Gardner-Webb.

 SUBMITTED

Matt Sheaffer is a highly-regarded baseball player on his team.

He can cause some damage at the plate, and as a first baseman, he can scoop about any ball thrown his way.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.