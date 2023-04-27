Matt Sheaffer is a highly-regarded baseball player on his team.
He can cause some damage at the plate, and as a first baseman, he can scoop about any ball thrown his way.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 6:22 am
Colleges have taken notice and, on Friday, the Saluda senior signed to play at the next level.
Sheaffer signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Division I Gardner-Webb in North Carolina. What excites Sheaffer most about Gardner-Webb? Getting to live out his childhood dream.
“I’m really excited, actually. I love the school, I love the campus and the baseball field is beautiful, so I can’t wait to go play,” Sheaffer said.
The senior said he received the attention of the Runnin’ Bulldogs at a camp last fall by “showing out,” which isn’t new to Sheaffer — he’s done it all season.
At the plate, Sheaffer has batted his way to a .377 batting average with a .432 on-base percentage while bringing in 26 RBIs. When he’s fielding, he’s a force at first base, too, sporting a .981 fielding percentage.
“Super proud of Matt,” Saluda coach Travis Mills said. "He's got an opportunity and, hopefully, he goes up there and I know he’ll take full advantage of it and work his way up through their program and kind of get where he wants to be.”
Sheaffer doesn’t quite know how his time at Saluda has led to him getting to play D-I baseball, but playing the game he loves has helped.
“I’ve just kind of been playing, just enjoying the moment that we’re in and seeing wherever it takes me,” Sheaffer said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
