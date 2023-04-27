He was an all-state football player as a junior and was one of the best players on the Saluda baseball team, serving as the team's ace and shortstop.
As a senior, he was still the ace of the staff and was bouncing around the infield, showing off his athletic ability while helping to fill some openings coach Travis Mills had in the infield.
He finally got that opportunity from Lander.
"I feel really blessed and glad that I get a chance to play," McCary said. I'm really looking forward to it. I really didn't think I was going to get an offer, but it finally came around. I just feel really blessed."
It just took one phone call for McCary to decide on being a Bearcat.
"I was just sold," he said. "It's a beautiful campus. It has a beautiful stadium. The coaches there are great, and overall, I just love it there."
McCary does it all for the Tigers.
As their leadoff hitter, he's worked a .474 on-base percentage to go alongside 10 RBIs, 25 runs scored. He's also swiped 20 bases on 21 attempts.
On the mound, he's tossed 16 2/3 innings and struck out 20 hitters to go alongside his 2.94 ERA.
"I think they're going to get a guy that is going to come in and outwork everyone there," Mills said. "He's a really fiery competitor. He goes and competes. He's our spark plug. We go as he goes. He plays the game hard."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.