Saluda defensive lineman Jabori Brown, center, signed his letter of intent to Erskine alongside parents April, left, and Vashon Brown.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

SALUDA — If there’s one thing Jabori Brown does best on the football field, it’s tackling guys in the backfield.

The Saluda senior totaled 19 tackles for loss in the Tigers’ regular season with some colleges taking notice.

