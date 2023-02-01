SALUDA — If there’s one thing Jabori Brown does best on the football field, it’s tackling guys in the backfield.
The Saluda senior totaled 19 tackles for loss in the Tigers’ regular season with some colleges taking notice.
And on Wednesday, Brown took notice of Erskine and signed to play at the next level with the Flying Fleet.
“I’m ready to see what the next 3-4 years hold,” Brown said. “It’s a new level, it’s better competition, different talents and I’m just ready to see how it’ll play out.”
Brown played a bit for Saluda his freshman year and kept on playing through the rest of his high school career. And in his senior year, he showed why he’s a collegiate-caliber player.
Including his numerous tackles for loss, Brown accounted for 58 tackles on a stellar Saluda defense in 2022. He was an All-Lakelands selection and participated in Border Bowl X on Team South Carolina.
“He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached, he’s very football smart and he’s very quick off the ball, he's very tough,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “He’ll have a chance to be really good there at Erskine.”
Brown will join Saluda teammate Gage Rinehart in heading to play football at Erskine, which will surely bring a home feel to an already welcoming program.
“The atmosphere and the players (excite me),” Brown said. “They welcomed me when I first got there.”
