Demetrous Warren has been a staple in the middle of the Saluda baseball team's lineup for the past couple of years. He sprays the ball around the yard and can play virtually anywhere on the field.
Now he's taking those talents to Claflin, as he continues his baseball career with the Panthers.
"The opportunity is amazing," Warren said. "I was happy, it was the biggest dream of mine. I went to visit the campus, the coach welcomed me in with open arms. He and I talked for a while, and he was really friendly with me through the entire process."
Warren committed to Claflin after he took his visit. It just felt like home to the Tiger senior.
"I went there, and it was just that feeling like it was home," Warren said. "I love the field, I love the historic value. We toured the entire place and saw Jackie Robinson's old locker because he played at that field. It was just an amazing experience."
Warren has played in the outfield this season for Saldua, but he will get back into the dirt when he arrives at Claflin, playing in the middle of the infield.
So far this season, he's hitting .254 but .321 in region play. He's knocked in 14 runs, scored 16 and is 10-for-10 on stolen bases this year.
"He's an extremely hard worker," Saluda baseball coach Travis Mills said. "He's a guy that we have to run out of the cage. He literally hits too much. He plays a great defense in the outfield, can really go get the baseball and has an absolute cannon. He's a threat to throw people out.
"Offensively, he's a really good hitter. He had a little bit of a slow start this year, but in region play he's hitting around .330. His average just keeps on climbing. Claflin is going to get a guy that works extremely hard."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.