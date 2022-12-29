At the end of the fourth quarter, the Saluda boys basketball team was dejected. It had come so far in the course of the 32 minutes of regulation, holding down the most consistent offense of the FCA Tournament for nearly the whole game while playing well enough on offense to come away with a win.
But with 10 seconds left in the game, Calhoun Falls' center Tre Sutton hit a jumper just past the free-throw line to send the FCA Tournament championship game into overtime, tied at 47.
The Tigers needed a spark, and Amareyin Mathis lit the match for Saluda. The senior caught a pass from teammate Zion Wright, put the ball on the floor and rose up with authority, slamming down a monster two-handed dunk to give the Tigers the lead. He hit the ensuing free throw, propelling Saluda to a 61-55 win.
"He's been hiding it from me for a long time, but these last three days, he has really played outstanding. I couldn't be more happy for him as an individual and for what he's done for our team the past three days," Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said.
Saluda's offense at times struggled to find consistency against the Blue Flashes, but once the game went to overtime, the Tigers were rolling, scoring 14 points in the extra time, which was tied with the most they scored in any quarter in the game. Mathis, who was named the FCA Tournament MVP, finished with five of the 14 points.
"We were pretty deflated when they tied it and we had to go to OT," Kinard said. "I was glad the way we bounced back and finished strong in overtime."
Along with Mathis setting the tone, fellow forward Zion Wright made a huge impact in the final four minutes of the game, finishing with six of his 16 points in overtime, while also playing a significant defensive role for the Tigers, blocking a couple of shots late to preserve the Tigers win.
Saluda was the only team that truly slowed the Flashes' offense down, holding them below 60 points for the first time in the three-day tournament. While the Flashes perimeter shots were coming up short due to some fatigue, Calhoun Falls coach Shawn Turman said the difference was the Tigers' ability to crash the boards.
"They just beat us on the boards," Turman said. "I've been pressing that the whole season. We faced a team tonight that rebounded the ball well. With a couple of mental breakdowns, such as turnovers, that was the difference."
With Mathis, Wright and sophomore JT Lott cashing in on both offensive and defensive rebounds, the Tigers limited Calhoun Falls to usually one shot per possession.
"I think our size and strength helped us down the stretch getting some rebounds," Kinard said. "They take a lot of perimeter shots, so it was a lot of long rebounds too. Our guards had to get involved with that too. We rebounded the ball well. I was pleased with that."
Lott finished with 11 points, while Mathis led all scorers with 18 points. Calhoun Falls was led by Da'Quean Lewis and Ty Turman, who finished with 14 and 11 points respectively.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.