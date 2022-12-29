At the end of the fourth quarter, the Saluda boys basketball team was dejected. It had come so far in the course of the 32 minutes of regulation, holding down the most consistent offense of the FCA Tournament for nearly the whole game while playing well enough on offense to come away with a win. 

But with 10 seconds left in the game, Calhoun Falls' center Tre Sutton hit a jumper just past the free-throw line to send the FCA Tournament championship game into overtime, tied at 47.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags