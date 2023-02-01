SALUDA — You could ask everyone in Saluda about Tyleke Mathis and they’d probably all say the same thing — he’s something special.
The Saluda playmaker is fast, elusive and talented. At about every position he lined up at for the Tigers, he excelled.
He’s a winner, and after signing with Newberry Wednesday afternoon, he’s going to continue to win with the Wolves.
“Ever since (a Newberry) coach said I could come in and be a true freshman, I’ve been so locked in, so I’m just ready to go play at the next level,” Mathis said. “Everything paid off.”
As a top offensive player in the Lakelands, Mathis scored 20 all-purpose touchdowns with 1,271 total yards as a runner and receiver.
The do-it-all senior also contributed defensively for the Tigers with 54 tackles and a game-sealing interception in Saluda’s second-round game against Gray Collegiate in 2022.
He was an All-Lakelands selection and played in the North-South All-Star game and Border Bowl X.
“Tyleke’s athleticism is the best I’ve ever coached. He’s one of if not the best player I’ve coached because he can do so much,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “All three phases, he can dominate… I’ve never had anybody be able to do all three of them (like Mathis)”
At Newberry, Mathis will be able to do a little bit of everything — like he did at Saluda. The Wolves recruited Mathis as an athlete, primarily playing at receiver with snaps at running back and lending a hand in special teams.
Over the recruiting process, Newberry has already become home, coming out to visit Mathis at his home and even coming to one of his basketball games.
“The brotherhood that they have down there is really home,” Mathis said. “I’m going to come in and do what I gotta do.”
