ABBEVILLE — It started as poorly as it could for the Saluda softball team.
Still searching for its first win of the season, the Tigers led off the game, but they were retired in just eight pitches.
An error and a walk set the stage for Abbeville's cleanup hitter Cati Brown, who delivered with a liner to center, plating the first two runs just four batters into the bottom of the frame.
But the Tigers knew they just had to chip away.
A run in the third and a run in the sixth tied the game. They survived a couple of jams and sent the game into extras.
That's where Jayme Shaeffer came up big. The Tigers catcher saw two pitches before lining the third pitch of her at bat through the right side of the infield for an RBI single, giving Saluda its first region win and first win of the year with a 3-2 eight-inning win against the Panthers.
"It feels good, especially in region," Saldua coach Hannah Towery said. "These girls deserve it. They've worked really hard. We've been through some adversity but they've come together as a team, so it really means a lot to me, our coaches and them."
Offensively, Saluda scored its first two runs off wild pitches.
In the third, Zymia Thomas smoked a line drive to right-center field, reaching third easily. She came in on the next pitch. In the sixth, Natalee Herron stole second and advanced to third on an error on the Panthers catcher. Herron scored on the first pitch to Ella Gentry to tie the game at two.
In the circle, both pitchers were in complete control.
After getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the first with a strikeout, Sam Minick scattered four hits the rest of the game. Overall, she allowed just two scoring chances the rest of the game, as the Panthers reached third in the fifth and seventh innings, but neither got close to advancing the necessary 60 feet to score.
"Sam is a fighter. She has fire in her, and she's not going to give up" Towery said. "I know that she is going to go out there and give it her all. She doesn't get shaken up easily, she's very mentally tough. She pitched an awesome game."
On the other side, Michaela Harrison was locked in virtually the entire game. The senior scattered six hits and punched out eight in her eight innings of work.
"I thought she battled really well," Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. "I thought we pitched well and played pretty good defense.
"We just had a couple of mistakes here and there but we played well enough to win. We just have to be able to get a timely hit when we need it. We weren't able to do that."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
