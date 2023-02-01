SALUDA — The Saluda offensive line was star-studded in 2022.
The Tigers had four seniors on the five-man line with a pair signing to play at the next level Wednesday afternoon at Saluda High School.
On that line, Bernard Werts was a leader — and he’ll look to do the same at Brevard after signing with the Tornados.
“I’m really excited to continue my football career. I really love the sport. I’m ready to go out there and grind and make my family proud,” Werts said. “The family, the small-town atmosphere (at Brevard), it was very like Saluda and I really liked that.”
Werts was an All-Lakelands selection last season, leading the area with a 93% grade as an offensive lineman. He was also selected to play in Border Bowl X played last month in Grovetown, Georgia.
His senior year was extremely impressive given that there was uncertainty surrounding his football career during his junior year. Werts tore his ACL with speculation that there was a chance he wouldn’t be able to play again.
However, he overcame that injury and helped the Tigers go all the way to the Upper State final.
“He worked his butt off, rehab was crazy, he never missed a day of it and he just kept working hard and he got back better than ever,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said.
“It’s just really special, his size kinda keep him down as far as other opportunities, but Brevard sees what I see — a tough football player.”
