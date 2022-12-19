SALUDA — It all started with a Masium Watson dunk.
After a late third-quarter McCormick rally, Saluda found itself down by five early in to start the fourth.
With his team needing a spark, Watson lit the proverbial match, throwing down a dunk that sparked the Tigers' offense.
Following Watson's jam came a Tyleke Mathis bucket. Then a Amareyin Mathis make and then a Zion Wright bucket. The Tigers’ boys basketball team kept the scores rolling through on a game-ending 15-1 run to grab a 51-42 win over the Chiefs Monday night.
“It kinda snowballs sometimes,” Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said. “You get that momentum, or if you lose it, once you get it, you want to keep it. And if you lose it, it’s hard to get back sometimes… once we got the momentum, then (McCormick) just couldn’t get it back.”
The quartet of Saluda scorers ended up being huge in the Tigers shutting the door on what was a close game early on. After Amareyin Mathis put down a 2-pointer to give Saluda the lead, he and Wright scored the next nine points of the run.
The one thing in common with these scores? They were all 2-pointers with the exception of a Amareyin Mathis free throw
“I talked to our guys, we’re not a real good perimeter-shooting team and sometimes we just want to fall in love with that perimeter shot,” Kinard said. “I said ‘Guys, we got to take the ball to the basket, get some high-percentage shots because if we live and die by that three, we’re gonna die by it by a lot more than we live by it.'”
Before the fourth, the Chiefs went on a little run of their own. McCormick outscored its opponent 19-10 in third after the team was down by seven at the half. A slew of Chiefs chipped in in the rally, notably Javon Riley with his team-high 16 points.
Along with Riley’s five third-quarter points, both Dre’Kevan Thomas and Bryson Bell added six before Riley gave McCormick a lead with a 3-pointer. However, the Chiefs couldn’t muster that same magic in the final quarter, making just one more field goal the rest of the way.
“We worked together, we can put some points on the board, but sometimes we kinda get out of our offense and kinda go downhill sometimes,” McCormick coach Willie Brown said.
For the most part, Monday’s game featured a lot of back-and-forth action that made for another competitive game between Saluda and McCormick. Wright was a key contributor in Saluda’s part of the alternating scores with his team-leading 14 points.
Amareyin Mathis wasn’t far behind with 11 points for the Tigers, as Bell and Thomas put up eight apiece for the Chiefs.
Monday night lifts Saluda to 5-2 on the young season that started just under two weeks ago. But Kinard is excited to get his team more experience as they head to Daniel for a tournament beginning Wednesday.
“There are some larger schools up there, but that’s gonna help us get ready for region play,” Kinard said. “We made that deep run in football, so just to play some games is going to help us moving forward.”